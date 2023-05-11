The Cheapest Google Pixel 7a Plans From Telstra and Optus

The latest handset for Google’s Pixel 7 range is finally here. Announced early this morning during Google’s I/O event, the Pixel 7a is the latest entry in the brand’s flagship smartphone series, acting as a budget alternative to the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were released in October 2022.

The Google Pixel 7a comes equipped with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, runs on the Tensor G2 processor (same as the Pixel 7 Pro) and an all-day adaptive battery. It includes two back-mounted cameras, a 64MP wide and 13MP ultrawide, along with a front-facing 13MP selfie camera.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Google Pixel 7a, we were blown away by how good this phone is. We praised its brilliant battery life, camera quality, software experience and graphics – “It can’t be understated that for $750, you basically get a $1,000 phone.”

If you’re looking to make the jump to a Pixel, or you’re looking to upgrade from an older Google smartphone, here’s where you can nab a cheap plan for the Pixel 7a from Telstra and Optus.

Google Pixel 7a specs

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED (90Hz refresh rate)

6.1-inch FHD+ OLED (90Hz refresh rate) Processor: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 Storage: 128GB

128GB Memory : 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Camera system: 64MP (wide), 13MP (ultrawide), 13MP (selfie)

64MP (wide), 13MP (ultrawide), 13MP (selfie) Battery: All-day battery, Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours

All-day battery, Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours Connectivity: 5G

5G Colours: Charcoal, Sea, Snow

What is the Google Pixel 7a’s release date and price in Australia?

The Google Pixel 7a will retail for $749 and is available to purchase from today, May 11. The Pixel 7a is exclusively available from Google, Telstra, Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks.

The cheapest Google Pixel 7a plans from Telstra and Optus

