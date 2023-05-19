Good News, Everybody: Futurama Returns in July!

They’re back, baby! And it only took 10 years! Matt Groening’s Emmy-winning Futurama is nothing if not resilient; after its 1999 debut on Fox, then a revival on Comedy Central that ended in 2013, the much-loved animated series will arrive on its third home, Hulu, this summer.

To celebrate, Hulu shared a brief teaser hinting at the absurd hilarity to come, as well as an image paying jokey homage to its new streamer.

Robot Santa Claus! Calculon! Zapp Brannigan humiliating Kif in service of his chest hair! The dreaded Mum! This teaser is only 17 seconds long, but damn does it make us excited. Futurama is going to fit right in at Hulu… er, Fulu.

Image: Hulu

Here’s a synopsis of season 11: “After a brief 10-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognise payoffs to decades-long mysteries — including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

The cast includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Futurama returns July 24 with a weekly rollout of new episodes; season 11 will contain 10 episodes, which means — since Hulu announced a 20-episode order in February 2022 — there’ll be more on the way after that. Futurama will no doubt stream on Disney+ in Australia.