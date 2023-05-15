‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Fake Hair and a ‘Fire Sword’: These Are the 22 Weirdest Things People Left in Ubers in 2023

Jody Serrano

Published 31 mins ago: May 15, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:carsharing
commutinghumaninterestjesuslightsaberhalflocation basedsoftwareserviceindustriestamagotchitransportuberuberisation
Photo: JavierMartinRuiz, Shutterstock

I’ve had the misfortune of leaving things behind in an Uber. A birthday present. My phone. My purse with the money to pay for my cat’s Christmas photoshoot. Yet, I have never left anything as strange as what the folks in Uber’s 2023 “Lost and Found Index” have left, including “a pin of Jesus holding a slice of pizza” and “a fire sword.” (Does anyone know what a fire sword is?)

Uber drivers apparently find a lot of things in their cars, so much that the company has been publishing its funny lost and found report for seven years now. The report features a list of the 10 most commonly forgotten items, which are about what you’d expect: clothing, phones, wallets, backpacks, and headphones. Uber also lists the 10 most “forgetful” cities, with Jacksonville, Florida, San Antonio, Texas, and Palm Springs, California taking the top three slots.

Yet, my favourite nugget in Uber’s report is by far its list of the 50 most unique items left behind in its driver’s cars, mainly because my mind delights in contemplating where on Earth people were taking these items or why they decided to travel with them.

From “Britney Spears’ fantasy perfume” to something called a “happy sauce,” people left some really weird things in Ubers in 2023. Click through to check out more of the weirdest 22 items and read Uber’s report for yourself here for more whacky nuggets of info from its lost and found index.

Mannequin wig head

Photo: JavierMartinRuiz, Shutterstock

Lightsaber

Photo: Markus Wissmann, Shutterstock

Half a gallon of Fireball

Photo: MDV Edwards, Shutterstock

Tattoo ink and gold antlers

Photo: Hoover Tung, Shutterstock

Bidet

Photo: Vladimir Trynkalo, Shutterstock

“An important pregnancy test”

Photo: George Rudy, Shutterstock

“A fire sword”

Image: FXQuadro, Shutterstock

Packets and bundles of fake hair

Photo: Pixel-Shot, Shutterstock

“Tamagotchi, light blue, egg-shaped”

Photo: omeus, Shutterstock

“Slab of bluefin tuna for sushi”

Photo: Alexander Raths, Shutterstock

Unicycle

Photo: Elena Yakusheva, Shutterstock

A fog machine

Photo: artteam, Shutterstock

An ankle monitor

Photo: Sebastian_Photography, Shutterstock

16 oz of fake blood

Photo: SubstanceTproductions, Shutterstock

Remote-controlled vibrator

Photo: Friends Stock, Shutterstock

Funeral pamplets

Photo: Anze Furlan, Shutterstock

A set of hamsters

Photo: marinakarpenko, Shutterstock

6 cheesecakes

Photo: Vladislav Noseek, Shutterstock

2 painted rat traps

Photo: Ruslan Grumble, Shutterstock

2 finger nails

Photo: Elena Grama, Shutterstock

“My friend’s fake tooth”

Photo: kksakultap, Shutterstock

Blue cap that says “I love the smell of jet fuel in the morning”

Photo: optimarc, Shutterstock

