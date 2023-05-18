Even More Updates From Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Across the Spider-Verse, and More

There’s really going to be a sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Wolf Cop’s Lowell Dean sets the cast for a new pandemic-zombie movie. Plus, John Cena on the incredulous existence of 10 Fast and Furious movies. To me, my spoilers!
Die Alone
THR reports Frank Grillo, Carrie-Anne Moss and Douglas Smith are attached to star in Die Alone, the latest film from Wolf Cop director, Lowell Dean. Set in “a future where society collapses following a catastrophic pandemic,” the story follows Ethan (Douglas Smith), “a young man with amnesia who bands together with Mae (Moss), a rugged survivalist. Under siege from the zombie-like monsters created by the outbreak, Ethan must use Mae’s survival skills to find his missing girlfriend, before a fateful encounter with Kai (Grillo) unravels a secret that lies just beyond his fractured memory.”
Twisters
Deadline also reports Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O’Brian have joined the cast of the Twister follow-up, Twisters, in undisclosed roles.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2
THR reports a sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey boasting “a substantially larger budget than its predecessor film” is scheduled to begin filming this fall.
The Platform 2
Netflix has also revealed filming has begun on a sequel to The Platform from original director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian are attached to star.
Meg 2: The Trench
Meg 2: The Trench has been rated “PG-13” for “action/violence, some bloody images, language and brief suggestive material.” [Bloody-Disgusting]
Boy Kills World
Meanwhile, Boy Kills World has been rated “R” for “strong bloody violence and gore throughout, language, some drug use and sexual references.” [Bloody-Disgusting]
Horrorscope
Bloody-Disgusting reports Horrorscope, the film is which a group of college students begin to die in ways connected to their horoscopes, is now scheduled for a June 28, 2024 theatrical release date through Screen Gems.
They Listen
The outlet also reports Blumhouse’s They Listen — a horror film with John Cho and Katherine Waterston meant to release this summer — has been delayed a full year and will not see the light of day until August 30, 2024. [Bloody-Disgusting]
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
The official Mission: Impossible Twitter page has released a new poster for Dead Reckoning, Part One.
Haunted Mansion
We also have a new poster for Disney’s latest crack at a Haunted Mansion movie.
Five Nights at Freddy’s
The long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie finally has a teaser and collection of character posters courtesy of Jason Blum, himself.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Transformers tries its hand at ASMR in this wordless TV spot for Rise of the Beasts.
Elsewhere, a second TV spot sets footage of Unicron, Arcee, Optimus Primal and Scorponok to DMX’s “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem.”
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles reveals he’s been cutting Spanish class in a new clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Fast X
John Cena reveals he’s just as incredulous as us there are ten Fast and the Furious movies in a new Fast X featurette.
Project: Silence
Experimental mutant dogs escape during a bridge collapse in the trailer for Project: Silence, a Korean disaster movie set to premiere this year at Cannes.
Brooklyn 45
A group of military veterans awaken the ghosts of their pasts during “an impromptu seance” in the trailer for Brooklyn 45, coming to Shudder this June 9.
The Winter King
TV Line reports Agents of SHIELD’s Iain De Caestecker will play Arthur Pendragon in The Winter King, a ten-episode series based on The Warlord Chronicles book series by Bernard Cornwell. Scheduled to premiere this August 20 on MGM+, the series co-stars Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue and Stuart Campbell as Derfel. Otto Bathurst (His Dark Materials) additionally serves as “lead director and executive producer.”
The Flash
Finally, The Flash takes on every evil speedster he’s ever encountered over nine seasons in the trailer for next week’s series finale.