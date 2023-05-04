Here’s How You Can Score up to 17 per Cent off eBay’s Microsoft Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who doesn’t love a tech sale? Right now, Microsoft is running one through its official eBay storefront, where you’ll be able to save up to 17 per cent off a wide selection of Microsoft products as well as some Aftershokz, Razer and Logitech PC gear.

To claim your additional 17 per cent off on any of the following items from eBay’s Microsoft sale, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use the code MAY17 at checkout.

If you’re not an existing member, it’s not a bad time to join since eBay is throwing a limited time offer that will let you enjoy a year’s work of Plus benefits for just $9.99. An annual subscription will usually cost you a total of $49, or $9.99/month if you don’t want to commit long-term. All in all, it’s a pretty sweet deal to consider what with eBay’s exclusive Plus Weekend coming up soon. Keep in mind that this offer is only open to new eBay Plus members.

Alternatively, if you don’t have a Plus subscription, you can still save 15 per cent on any of the items listed in this eBay sale. Just use the code MAY15 at checkout and off you go.

To help you find only the best deals to spend your hard-earned dosh on, we’ve rounded them all up below.

The best laptop deals

If you’re hoping to find a new laptop for work, Microsoft’s eBay store has got you sorted. In particular, Microsoft’s perfectly suited Surface laptops are on sale right now, which are a great option if you need to take notes or browse the web on the go.

The best keyboard deals

If you have a dedicated office desk with a hulking monitor, you might want to grab a keyboard so you don’t have to keep craning your head down at your laptop as you work. Or perhaps you’ve just purchased the Microsoft Surface Go 3, so you need its matching keyboard and pen so it’s not just another tablet, then we’ve got you covered for that as well.

The best mouse deals

This Microsoft eBay sale is the perfect opportunity to nab a new mouse for your desk if that’s something you’ve been putting off for too long.

Check out a couple of our top sale picks below, including the much-loved Razer Viper gaming mouse.

The best earbuds and gaming headsets deals

Whether you need a pair of earbuds to go running in or some headphones that will immerse you in your music, Microsoft’s eBay sale has more than enough choices to check out.

More PC accessories deals

Not only is Microsoft’s eBay sale brimming with laptops, monitors, keyboards and mice to update your set-up, but they also have a number of webcams, styluses and travel hubs to really take your home office to the next level.

Don’t forget to check out the Microsoft sale here over at eBay Australia to explore more great deals on everything from adaptive hubs to protective cases.