Here’s How You Can Score up to 17 per Cent off eBay’s Microsoft Sale

Who doesn’t love a tech sale? Right now, Microsoft is running one through its official eBay storefront, where you’ll be able to save up to 17 per cent off a wide selection of Microsoft products as well as some Aftershokz, Razer and Logitech PC gear.
To claim your additional 17 per cent off on any of the following items from eBay’s Microsoft sale, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use the code MAY17 at checkout.
If you’re not an existing member, it’s not a bad time to join since eBay is throwing a limited time offer that will let you enjoy a year’s work of Plus benefits for just $9.99. An annual subscription will usually cost you a total of $49, or $9.99/month if you don’t want to commit long-term. All in all, it’s a pretty sweet deal to consider what with eBay’s exclusive Plus Weekend coming up soon. Keep in mind that this offer is only open to new eBay Plus members.
Alternatively, if you don’t have a Plus subscription, you can still save 15 per cent on any of the items listed in this eBay sale. Just use the code MAY15 at checkout and off you go.
To help you find only the best deals to spend your hard-earned dosh on, we’ve rounded them all up below.
The best laptop deals
If you’re hoping to find a new laptop for work, Microsoft’s eBay store has got you sorted. In particular, Microsoft’s perfectly suited Surface laptops are on sale right now, which are a great option if you need to take notes or browse the web on the go.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 – now $1,019.15 (down from $1,199)
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 – now $534.65 (down from $629)
The best keyboard deals
If you have a dedicated office desk with a hulking monitor, you might want to grab a keyboard so you don’t have to keep craning your head down at your laptop as you work. Or perhaps you’ve just purchased the Microsoft Surface Go 3, so you need its matching keyboard and pen so it’s not just another tablet, then we’ve got you covered for that as well.
- Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard – now $84.96 (down from $99.95)
- Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 – now $279 (down from $429.95)
- Microsoft Wireless Keyboard 850 – now $42.46 (down from $49.95)
The best mouse deals
This Microsoft eBay sale is the perfect opportunity to nab a new mouse for your desk if that’s something you’ve been putting off for too long.
Check out a couple of our top sale picks below, including the much-loved Razer Viper gaming mouse.
- Microsoft Adaptive Mouse – now $45.90 (down from $82.95)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse – now $25.46 (down from $29.95)
- Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse (Wired) – now $50.96 (down from $59.95)
- Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse – now $46.71 (down from $59.95)
- Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse – now $76.46 (down from $89.95)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $211.65 (down from $249)
The best earbuds and gaming headsets deals
Whether you need a pair of earbuds to go running in or some headphones that will immerse you in your music, Microsoft’s eBay sale has more than enough choices to check out.
- Aftershokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones – now $171.65 (down from $219.50)
- Aftershokz OPENMOVE Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – now $100.88 (down from $129)
- Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset – now $135.96 (down from $159.95)
- Microsoft Surface Earbuds – now $176.80 (down from $319.95)
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 – now $339.96 (down from $399.95)
More PC accessories deals
Not only is Microsoft’s eBay sale brimming with laptops, monitors, keyboards and mice to update your set-up, but they also have a number of webcams, styluses and travel hubs to really take your home office to the next level.
- Microsoft Surface Pen – now $71.40 (down from $139.95)
- Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub – now $135.96 (down from $159.95)
- Razer Kiyo Online Webcam – now $101.15 (down from $119)
Don’t forget to check out the Microsoft sale here over at eBay Australia to explore more great deals on everything from adaptive hubs to protective cases.