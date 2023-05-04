8 Sci-Fi Movies and TV Shows to Watch While You Wait for Dune: Part Two

Dune is undoubtedly one of the most exciting movies to come out in recent times, and now we’ve got a trailer for the sequel, Dune: Part Two.

The movie starring Timothée Chalamet had fans of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel chomping at the bit. So much so, that anticipation for the second instalment is hyping up already, six month before we get to sink our teeth into it.

While the wait is a long one, the good news is that there are plenty of other similar movies and TV series to sustain your excitement for Dune: Part Two.

Here are just a few great sci-fi movies and TV shows to get you started.

8 sci-fi movies and TV shows similar to Dune

1. Dune (1984)

David Lynch’s attempt at Dune may not have garnered the favourable reviews the 2021 movie received, but it’s the next best thing to cure your itch. The 1984 version of Dune may also not have Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, but you’ll find Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart, and Sting (!?) just as entertaining. The film has amassed a cult following over the years and does tell the same tale from Herbert’s epic novel that you’ll find in the 2021 edition, so it’s the perfect movie to prepare you.

You can watch Dune (1984) on Stan and Prime Video.

2. Foundation

Foundation is another new Hollywood adaptation of a classic sci-fi novel. Apple TV+ takes on Isaac Asimov’s pivotal trilogy in a grand-scale television adaptation that is nothing short of epic. The story follows a band of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation during the fall of the Galactic Empire. Similar to Dune, Foundation features warring dynasties and an epic new world, so it’s definitely another one to add to your list.

You can watch Foundation on Apple TV+.

3. Raised by Wolves

Raised by Wolves may have flown under your radar when it first aired but don’t let it pass you by. Although it’s now cancelled, the sci-fi series was an original idea from Aaron Guzikowski and was overseen by mastermind Ridley Scott. Story-wise, Raised by Wolves tells the tale of two androids who are tasked with raising a group of human children after Earth is destroyed in a war between humans and machines. Throw in some cult-like religious groups and the result is an original sci-fi on the same thought-provoking and epic scale as the classics. It’s a darn shame this TV series was scrapped.

Raised by Wolves is on Binge.

4. Avatar (2009)

Avatar shares some similarities with Dune, we’ve got the new world of Pandora to explore, humanoids that live in harmony with nature, and a tale that explores the struggles of the region and its peoples. As James Cameron says, the movie “rekindles in us an awareness of our innate connection to nature, and to each other”. It’s also cinematically stunning.

Avatar is streaming on Disney+.

5. Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner is another absolute classic that adapts an equally classic sci-fi novel. If you haven’t seen it by now, really, what are you doing? The sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is also helmed by Dune’s director, Denis Villeneuve, and this flick proves that Dune was clearly in good hands.

Blade Runner is available on Stan and Binge, while Blade Runner 2049 is on Netflix, Paramount+, Stan and Binge.

6. Brave New World

It should be clear to you by now that Dune is not alone in the ‘classic sci-fi novels that have become screen adaptations’ category. Brave New World is another one of those and this television adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s famous book is pretty fascinating. The TV series stars Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx, who leads a perfect life in a utopian society thanks to a drug called Soma which controls emotions. When John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), an outsider from beyond the city, arrives, he threatens to disrupt this ‘perfect’ world.

Brave New World is on Stan.

7. See

In the early 21st century, a virus wiped out all human beings but some who survived lost their sense of sight. See takes place several centuries later, where society has found new ways to socially interact, build, hunt and survive without vision. The world the series creates is a fascinating thought experiment about how a society built by a blind population would function. It misses the mark a little, when it comes to production, but we still think it’s worth a watch.

See is streaming on Apple TV+.

8. Star Wars

Another galaxy-spanning sci-fi adventure that includes family legacies, dangerous creatures and sand dunes? Star Wars and Dune might not seem similar at first, but there’s never a bad time to check into the galaxy far, far away. George Lucas’ space opera continues to grow into new movies, TV shows and theme parks, thanks to its acquisition by Disney. Nothing will ever beat the original trilogy, and if you want some old-school space adventure vibes while you wait for Dune, Star Wars is where it’s at. Plus, it’s Star Wars day today.

All the Star Wars films are on Disney+.

One of the most-anticipated movies of this year, Dune: Part Two is out on November 2.

This article has been updated since it was first published.