Dune: Part Two’s First Footage and Poster Tease a Coming War

Dune: Part Two won’t be in theatres until November 3 — but you can get a brief glimpse of it right now, plus a lot more tomorrow. Warner Bros. just released the first poster for the highly anticipated sequel, as well as a brief clip teasing the full trailer, which will arrive tomorrow.

Once again directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who, along with his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), is now under the protection of the native people of Arrakis, the Fremen, lead by Stilgar (Javier Bardem). There, Paul will begin to fulfil his destiny with Chani (Zendaya) by his side. That destiny will see him not just reclaim Arrakis from the Harkkonens, but also the galaxy from the Emperor himself.

And yes, good old Timothée will finally ride a sandworm. Check it out in a brief glimpse here.

And here’s the first teaser post for the film.

Image: Warner Bros.

As you can see on the poster, Dune: Part Two has an absolutely stacked cast of both returning, and new, cast members.

There’s Chalamet, Zendaya, and Ferguson, of course. But also returning are Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. They’re then joined by Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as the Emperor, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot.

Co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts — and based on the iconic novel by Frank Herbert — Dune: Part Two was shot entirely in IMAX across Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. It opens November 3. Check back for the full trailer tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.