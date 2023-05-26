Double Your Data With These Mobile Plans

There’s value for money, and then there’s getting double what you’re paying for. A few extra gigabytes can go a long way, and it might not cost you a cent more than you were already prepared to pay if you know where to look. Look no further than double data mobile plans.

More than a few Australian mobile providers are offering double data on select postpaid and prepaid phone plans this month. Here’s a quick roundup of the best value offers going around.

Best value plans with double data

Our pick of the lot here is the Tangerine 42GB Mobile SIM. Despite the name, this plan comes with 84GB of monthly data for the first six months if you sign up before the end of July. That‘s double what you’d normally get with this plan, adding up to a staggering quarter of a terabyte over six months. It also includes a 500GB databank and unlimited calls to 15 selected international destinations.

After that honeymoon period is up, your monthly grab-bag of gigabytes will shrink down to a more snack-sized 42GB allowance. However, this is a no-contract plan so you’re always free to shop around and find a better deal once that happens.

Like Tangerine’s other mobile plans, this mobile plan is primarily powered by the Telstra 4G network. You’ll also get access to Telstra’s 5G network for the duration of Tangerine’s network trial, though your speeds will be capped at 100Mbps.

The other standout offer here when it comes to double-data mobile plans is the Numobile $30 SIM plan. This plan is slightly cheaper than the one above and comes with 64GB rather than the usual 32GB of monthly data for the first six months.

Otherwise, there’s a lot of overlap between this plan and the Tangerine plan we mentioned before. You get unlimited local standard calls and texts, a 500GB databank and unlimited calls to 15 selected international destinations and speed-limited access to Telstra’s 5G network until the end of July.

Of course, if you are looking for a mobile plan around this price where you won’t have to worry about running out of data then another natural option is going to be Felix Mobile. Unlimited data is one of the few things better than double data for obvious reasons.

Priced at $35 per month, a Felix Mobile subscription includes unlimited local calls and texts, 4G coverage anywhere you would be covered by Vodafone and unlimited downloads and uploads.

The only catch is that gigabyte guzzlers will be subject to a speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s not as fast as you’ll be able to get over 5G, but it’s probably still fast enough for everyday and on-the-go situations.

If you do need to phone home from time to time, Felix Mobile also offer international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That sum gets you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to data limits, Felix Mobile is currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50 per cent off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up before the end of June. That deal is only available to new customers, but all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX50 at checkout.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website