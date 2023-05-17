Disney+ Drops Major Streaming Dates for Loki, Echo, and Indiana Jones

Release dates of multiple in-production TV series are in flux due to the ongoing WGA strike, but Disney+ has just announced some major titles to mark in your calendar. Loki’s much anticipated second season kicks off October 6 (most likely October 7 here), while Hawkeye spinoff Echo will drop its entire season on November 29 (November 30).

As fans of Disney+’s Marvel series will note, dropping of an entire season at once, which is happening with Echo, is an unusual move for the streamer. “In Hawkeye, fans were first introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox,” Marvel head Kevin Feige said at Disney’s Upfronts presentation today, quoted in Deadline. “She will return to get her revenge in Echo, a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors and cast members. And in a first for us all episodes will drop on November 29.” (Sorry Loki fans, but you won’t be able to binge that one; it’ll be getting a weekly release.)

A different kind of superhero — Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones — will also be marking out some real estate on Disney+, conveniently timed to get fans as hyped as possible ahead of the June 29 release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Starting May 31, you can head to Disney+ to see your favourite fedora-wearing whip-wielder in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (which you are under no obligation to watch or even acknowledge, if you feel the same way we do about that one), as well as TV series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, in which li’l Indy is played by Sean Patrick Flannery.

