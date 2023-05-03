‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

DC’s Jim Lee Now Has the Job You Already Thought He Had

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: May 4, 2023 at 8:45 am -
Filed to:americancomics
burbank2ccaliforniachrisclaremontcompaniesdccomicsentertainment2cculturejamesgunnjimleepetersafranscottwilliamswarnerbros
DC’s Jim Lee Now Has the Job You Already Thought He Had
DC's Jim Lee poses with Batman during at the Comic-Con Museum on July 17, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for DC, Getty Images)

His comics bona fides have long since been impeccable — for Marvel, he drew 1991’s record-selling X-Men No. 1, written by Chris Claremont and inked by Scott Williams — and now the great Jim Lee has another link in his impressive chain. He’s just been promoted to president of DC Comics.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he’s also still the publisher and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned company, where he’s been since 1998. This gig involves heading up the creative teams, as well as “the creative efforts to integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media, supporting the brands and studios of WBD.”

As the trade reports, Lee’s promotion is “seen as a throughline into the Warner Bros. Discovery era and the nascent DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran.” In other words, he’s a hugely respected comics industry veteran, and his continued presence at DC — which is about to enter a bold new era in its pop-culture legacy — should only help with keeping the company on course.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.