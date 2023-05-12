Daft Punk’s Final Music Video Is a Transhumanist, Sci-Fi Trip

It’s been over two years since Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the duo formerly known as the robotic electronic musicians Daft Punk, announced they would be parting ways. But this month marks the 10th anniversary of their last album, Random Access Memories — and to celebrate, there’s one more slice of sci-fi-tinged goodness to share.

This week saw the release of a new anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, containing a second disc of previously unreleased tracks and unfinished drafts — including a 2013 demo with Julian Casablancas and the Voidz called “Infinity Repeating.” With it came the very last Daft Punk music video.

Directed by Warren Fu and produced by Partizan Studio, the video itself is as hypnotic as the beats of the track itself, a cyclical journey through animation styles and aesthetics charting the evolution of human life on Earth — from the oceans to a cybernetically enhanced future burning itself up with the pace of progress.

It’s a simple, but fascinating visual accompaniment, especially (and appropriately) when on loop — and a fitting farewell to the legendary sci-fi-infused aesthetic of Daft Punk, presented here in a repeating infinite as both final, and yet also forever.

