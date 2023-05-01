These Were April’s Coolest and Weirdest Gadgets

April’s often a tough month to swallow, starting with that awful holiday, April Fools, and then countless teases of warmer Summer temperatures hanging around before chill well and truly sets in, reminding us Winter is coming. April’s only saving grace is all the public holidays and of course the fun gadgets that debuted this past month, including many you may have missed.

From 8K drones to form-fitting computer mice to SSD drives adorned with glowing lightsabers, check out the 36 coolest and weirdest gadgets that helped us get through April. (Head over here if you want to see what happened in March.)

A Fully-Functional Bicycle With Square Wheels

Humanity’s greatest invention — the wheel — gets a seemingly impossible upgrade by some clever YouTubers who managed to engineer a fully functional bicycle with square wheels instead of round ones.

DJI Inspire 3 8K Drone

Image: DJI

Seven years after its 4K Inspire 2 drone targeted at serious filmmakers debuted, DJI has released a follow-up with the Inspire 3 that’s capable of capturing 8K footage at up to 75fps frame rates using a full-frame sensor camera that’s fully stabilised on an articulated gimbal. It’s a drool-worth filmmaking tool with a heart-stopping $20,469 price tag.

Reviewed: Oppo Find N2 Flip

The Oppo Find N2 Flip technically launched in China in November, but only got announced for the Australian market in late February. Actually, it’s the first time Oppo is bringing a folding phone screen to Australia. We had a lot of fun reviewing this $1,499 Samsung Flip4 competitor.

Withings’ Weight-Hiding Body Smart Scale

Gif: Withings

Withings’ smart scales don’t just sync your weight with a smartphone app, they also capture a wide range of health metrics to help you optimise your diet and fitness routines. But if you’re trying to lose weight, and don’t want to see your day-to-day progress, the Withings Body Smart scale can actually be set to hide your weight on its screen. It’ll show you motivational messages instead.

Reviewed: Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro

The Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro is an $800 auto window cleaner. While it’s efficient, easy to use, and damn good at its job, it’s also $800. Read our review here.

Custom Fit Mice Based on a Photo of Your Hand

If you spend your days in Excel, any mouse will work, but if you’re a professional gamer, and the smallest twitch of the wrist can mean the difference between a victory or a loss, you’ll want to consider Formify’s mice which are custom-created and 3D-printed to perfectly fit each user’s hand.

Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was labelled last month by Zac as the most impressive Samsung phone he’s reviewed to date. Priced competitively below budget phones that it closely rivals, being the iPhone SE 5G and the Google Pixel 6a, and likely to be priced below the upcoming Pixel 7a, the Samsung Galaxy A54 compounds the best of Samsung’s flagship offering into a solid affordable phone, continuing the legacy of the Galaxy A53.

An Infinitely Customisable Keyboard With OLED Keys

Reminiscent of the Optimus Maximus keyboard from decades ago, the PolyKybd, a mechanical keyboard with a split layout, uses individual OLED screens on every key, so customising or re-arranging its layout doesn’t require you to physically move around keycaps, you just have to make some simple software adjustments.

Reviewed: Kobo Elipsa 2E

Photo: Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

The original Kobo Elipsa was frustrating both as an e-note with disappointing writing performance and as a super-sized e-reader, with a lack of colour temperature adjustments on the screen. The Kobo Elipsa 2E feels like a complete do-over, with both the company’s ComfortLight PRO technology screen technology and a redesigned stylus offering much better performance.

Cordless Drill Powered by a Mini V8 Engine

If the high-pitched whine of the electric motor powering your cordless drill isn’t as satisfying as you’d hope, you can always buy a fully-functional miniature recreation of a V8 gas-powered motor and build a custom drill that sounds like you’re wielding a chainsaw or a souped-up sports car.

Reviewed: Samsung Q-Series Q990C Soundbar

The Samsung Q-Series Q990C is boomy, bold, and does everything you want a soundbar to do. There’s genuinely not much to say about a soundbar that delivers cinema-quality sound into your ears while you’re sitting on the lounge.

Seagate Lightsaber-Themed FireCuda SSD Drives

Image: Seagate

If you insist that the inside of your gaming PC looks as good as it does on the outside, Seagate’s Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSDs feature LED-enhanced heatsinks that, when combined with interchangeable faceplates, create a glowing lightsaber effect with three different swappable designs.

Reviewed: Razer Edge

Photo: Michelle Ehrhardt / Gizmodo

As game streaming becomes more prevalent, we’re going to be seeing more and more handheld devices designed to play AAA games over the internet, instead of natively on the portable console. That’s not a bad thing, but the Razer Edge kind of is. Everything from the detachable controller to its awkward 20:9 screen ratio left us wondering if this device was having an identity crisis.

Reviewed: Hot Wheels: Rift Rally

Photo: Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

Yes, Hot Wheels: Rift Rally comes from the same people who created Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, but it’s no longer an experience that’s exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. It works with iOS devices and PlayStation consoles now, and provides a fun racing experience, particularly for those who love to unlock new tracks and vehicles.

Adobe’s ‘Firefly’ AI Image Generator Now Does Video

Gif: Adobe

Adobe first introduced Firefly as an AI-powered tool for generating and editing images, but recently announced it would soon be implemented in the company’s video apps as well, letting users design eye-catching animated titles, create custom soundtracks and sound effects, and perfectly colour-correct footage using simple text prompts.

Reviewed: Canon Selphy Portable Printer

The Canon Selphy CP1500 printer is marketed towards people who have fun taking photos and love printing them. There’s really not that much more to it – it’s an affordable at-home photo printing gadget that’s inoffensive sitting on your table.

A Museum Is Building a 6.10 m Tall Donkey Kong Game

Image: The Strong National Museum of Play / Vicky Leta/ Shutterstock

As part of a $US65 million expansion, the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, is building a show-stopping, 20-foot tall recreation of the original Donkey Kong arcade cabinet that will also be fully playable. That’s four times as large as what arcade fans played in the ‘80s, but unfortunately, high scores won’t be super-sized to match.

Reviewed: Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds

Photo: Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

Nothing’s very first product got an update with the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds that manage to justify a $70 price bump over the originals with better sound quality thanks to custom drivers, extended battery life, and improved active noise cancellation.

Spectra 6: An E Ink Screen That Looks as Good as LCDs

Electronic paper has long been relegated to being a display technology for black and white text documents, but E Ink has been making impressive strides with its colour e-paper screens, and while the slow refresh rate of Spectra 6 will see its use limited to static signage, it can display up to 60,000 colours and looks impressively rich and saturated.

Asus ROG Ally Handheld Console

Image: Asus

Valve’s Steam Deck has been a huge success, thanks in part to the company being able to subsidise its price because the handheld pushes users to the Steam store, where the company can make up the difference. The Asus Rog Ally wants to bring the Steam Deck some real competition with better specs and even the ability to connect it to an external graphics card for maximized performance, but until we know the price, we don’t know if it will be a genuine competitor.

Reviewed: Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The ThinkPad laptops were exactly what you’d expect from a company called International Business Machines — all work and no play — and while IBM doesn’t make laptops anymore, the ThinkPad branding lives on in the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola: a $999 smartphone with a disappointing camera and a design only a corporate executive could love.

Homer Simpson’s Assassin Sneakers Made Real

An episode of The Simpsons from the early ‘90s featured a pair of fancy sneakers called Assassins that were a parody of the incredibly popular Air Jordans of the time. And because everything old is cool again, RETRO (Rocking Everything That’s Reminisced Of) has recreated the sneakers — as closely as they can while keeping lawyers happy — that you can buy for $US180.

SpyraThree Water Gun

Image: Spyra

It’s not hyperbole to call the SpyraThree the world’s most advanced water gun. It can automatically refill itself in seconds, it fires small blasts of water at distances of up to 32 feet, while more powerful shots can go as far as 15.24 m, and it has a new competition mode forcing players to occasionally have to go through a simulated reload.

Reviewed: GEGO GPS Tracker

Isabella reviewed the GEGO luggage tracker last month and took us on a journey with the pain (over-exaggeration) she endured with a device she called “confusing”. For $90, it didn’t seem to be much better than a cheaper, smaller, AirTag/Tile.

OLED Touchscreens With Pop-up Buttons You Can Feel

Operating a touchscreen without looking at it is all but impossible because your fingers can’t physically feel an on-screen button. But that’s what researchers from Carnegie Mellon University’s Future Interfaces Group have created with their Flat Panel Haptics: OLED screens upgraded with the ability to grow bumps allowing virtual buttons to be actually felt.

Reviewed: Samsung The Serif TV

While not new, we finally got the opportunity to review Samsung’s The Serif lifestyle TV. We have a lot of opinions.

LG Posé

Staying in the lifestyle TV space and LG is bringing its LG Posé to Australia. Listed on the company’s website as ‘LG OLED Objet Collection Posé’, the $3,495 TV is a 4K OLED screen, mounted on legs and cased in some cream-coloured material. The screen is impressive. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, boasts LG’s AI Picture Pro, support for HDR10 Pro – everything good that many of LG’s other OLED screens pack. LG is obsessed with OLED and they’re doing wonderful things in the OLED space. But the LG Posé still leaves a sour taste in our mouths.

Adobe Adds Beard Darkening and Other AI-Powered Enhancements to Lightroom

Gif: Adobe

April delivered a big win for dads who are stressed over graying facial hair. As part of a larger collection of AI-powered updates to Lightroom, Adobe introduced a tool that can automatically darken facial hair to make subjects appear slightly younger — although it does nothing to get rid of bad dad jokes.

Microsoft Windows Unofficially Optimised for Valve’s Steam Deck

Photo: Philip Tracy / Gizmodo

If you’re willing to jump through a few hoops, you can already install Microsoft Windows on Valve’s Steam Deck, which instead runs SteamOS out of the box. But through a handful of leaks, it was revealed that some of Microsoft’s own developers had created a version of Windows optimised for the handheld gaming machine, including a custom UI with a quick launcher — but it may never see the light of day.

An NES Game With Online Multiplayer

The original NES console debuted decades before most people would have a chance to experience the internet as we know it. But Super Tilt Bro., a new game for the 8-bit NES, comes in a special cartridge upgraded with a wifi chip allowing the game to connect to your wireless network so you can challenge players anywhere around the world, and while using original, unmodified NES hardware.

Walking Around in VR Worlds While Looking Like You Desperately Need a Bathroom

One of the biggest challenges to making VR worlds feel believable is finding a way to interact with them, including walking around without walking into a wall IRL. Researchers at South Korea’s Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology created a foot-sensing mat that measures a user’s footprints and footsteps and determines where they’re trying to walk in a VR world while they’re actually walking in place.

Oyster Tempo Vacuum-Insulated Cooler

Image: Oyster

The Yeti might be the iPhone of coolers both in brand recognition and performance, but a Norwegian company called Oyster believes its created something even better with a vacuum-insulated double-walled design that maximizes capacity while minimising the size of its Tempo cooler.

DIY smartphone from Nokia

The G22 is the latest Nokia phone to come to Australia, and it’s launching with a focus on easy repairs and the ability to buy spare parts over a whole new device. Consumer electronics don’t typically have a focus on user repairability and DIY fixes. After the iPhone debuted in 2007, phone, laptop, computer, and other tech product manufacturers started to strip away the elements that made their devices easy to repair. Think easily removable batteries, screens, storage devices and other computing components. Recently though there’s been a resurgence in repair-focused tech and Nokia is there.

A Laptop With a Folding Wrist Rest

Image: Compal Electronics

It may never actually see the light of day as a real product, but this concept for a laptop with a wrist wrest that folds away to create a smaller footprint may appeal to anyone who’s struggled to use a laptop on a cramped seat tray during a flight.

A macOS Finder Folder Wallet

Looking for a way to carry your IDs, credit cards, and cash, but refuse to settle for a wallet that’s not an adorable homage to Apple’s macOS? Then check out Nikolas Bentel’s Untitled Folder Wallet, which looks like a real-life version of the blue folder icons featured in macOS.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Triple-Camera Drone

Image: DJI

In a move reminiscent of the battle to include as many blades as possible on razors, DJI’s recently announced Mavic 3 Pro manages to squeeze three cameras onto its stabilised gimbal so aerial videographers have a wider range of zoom levels and more creative freedom to get close to their subjects while keeping the drone — and its spinning propellers — at a safe distance.