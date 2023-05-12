Brace Your Wallet Because the Click Frenzy Mayhem Sale Kicks off Soon

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Click Frenzy Mayhem is right around the corner, and we’re here to give you the low down on the sales you expect during this massive online shopping event.

So whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, or you’re ready to upgrade from your super laggy laptop, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest Click Frenzy deals that you can score during this massive online event.

When does the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sale start?

Click Frenzy’s Mayhem sale will run from 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 16, until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 18. That gives you up to 53 spectacular hours to shop thousands of deals from over 500 of your favourite brands.

The top Click Frenzy 2023 deals

While we won’t know what the Click Frenzy offers will be until the sale starts, we do know that a few of the participating brands and retailers include HP, Bose, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Kogan.

This Click Frenzy Mayhem sale will also see the event’s Go Wild deals making a comeback. These deals are limited offers where you can nab 99% off big-ticket items. While we don’t know what’s on sale, previous events have seen offers like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV.

How to score the best tech deals during Click Frenzy

If you want an advanced warning before the Go Wild 99% off deals are live, you’ll need to be signed up for a Click Frenzy Membership and to their newsletter. Seeing as the stock is very limited, it’s unsurprising that they’ll disappear just as quickly as they appear.

Here’s how you can keep track of those 99% off deals. In the past, you’ll usually have to sit on the Click Frenzy site between the designated time frame and wait for the pop-up to appear. From there, you’ll have to answer a random question as quickly as possible.

One riddle we can recall from the May 2022 sale forced us to run to Click Frenzy’s Instagram page to find the answer on their story and submit it as quickly as possible. Those who were successful received a text message within 24 to 48 hours with a unique link that gave them exclusive access to the 99% off deal of their hearts.

Here are a few more tips and some things to know to ensure you get to make the most of the Click Frenzy sale:

1. Turn off your adblockers

Sorry adblocker fans, if you want to score a sweet, sweet deal then you’re going to have to turn it off. We know, we know. But if you want something like a $6 PlayStation 5, you’re going to need to be able to see that pop-up or risk missing out. We don’t make the rules.

2. Payment offers differ

While you can explore the deals via Click Frenzy’s website, anything you click will take you directly to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. This does mean that payment offers will differ across each brand, so keep that in mind whether you plan to use your credit card or Afterpay.

3. There will be purchase limits

If you see something you like, act fast. Grab the things you really want and head straight to checkout, lest it sell out. For instance, if you’re quick enough to nab one of those rare 99% off deals, you’ll only be able to buy one. Similarly, most sale items will have limited stock, so don’t spend too much time filling up your cart with everything you can see.

Bookmark the following page if you don’t want to miss any of the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals.

This article has been updated since its original publication.