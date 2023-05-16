The Best Headphones and Audio Deals From Click Frenzy’s Mayhem Sale

What’s not to love about Click Frenzy Mayhem? Not only are there deals galore, but it also gives you the perfect excuse to finally splash out on a new piece of tech. If you’ve been holding out for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, don’t worry because we’ve found all of the very best audio deals.
While the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale is set to begin today May 16 at 7 pm (AEST), a few retailers and brands are already offering some great audio deals, with offers on Bose, Jabra and Sennheiser headphones now available.
Click Frenzy will wrap up at midnight on Thursday, May 18, so you only have a few days to nab one of these deals. To make the whole process easier for you, here are the best headphone and audio sales that are currently available.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
The best headphone and audio deals from Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023
Best Click Frenzy over-ear headphones deals
- Audio Technica Studio Quality Bluetooth Headphones – now $119.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $149)
- Audio Technica Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $123.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $154)
- Audio Technica Premium Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $239.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $299)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – now $344 (down from $499.95)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Headphones – now $339.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $549.95)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones – now $399.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $579)
Best Click Frenzy earbuds deals
- Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $599.95)
- Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds – now $349.95 (down from $429.95)
- Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds – now $61.60 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $119)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $61.60 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds – now $159.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $299)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $249 (down from $349)
- Sony WF-C700NB Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $143.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $179)
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds – now $87.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $199)
- Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds – now $127.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $199.95)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds – now $239.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $399.95)
Best portable speaker and other audio deals
- Bose 500 Soundbar – now $549.95 (down from $799.95)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – now $549.95 (down from $139)
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System – now $899.95 (down from $1,079.95)
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $300 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $299)
- JBL Bar 2.1 CH Soundbar – now $300 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $375)
- Kogan 3.1.2 Ch 230W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $259 (down from $699.99)
- LG 3.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $412 (down from $649)
- Samsung 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q700A/XY) – now $593 (down from $899)
- Samsung 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q700B/XY) – now $355.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $444)
- Sony XB13 Extra Bass Wireless Speaker – now $54.40 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $68)
- TCL 2.1Ch 240W Soundbar – now $159.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $199)
