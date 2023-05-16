The Best Headphones and Audio Deals From Click Frenzy’s Mayhem Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

What’s not to love about Click Frenzy Mayhem? Not only are there deals galore, but it also gives you the perfect excuse to finally splash out on a new piece of tech. If you’ve been holding out for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, don’t worry because we’ve found all of the very best audio deals.

While the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale is set to begin today May 16 at 7 pm (AEST), a few retailers and brands are already offering some great audio deals, with offers on Bose, Jabra and Sennheiser headphones now available.

Click Frenzy will wrap up at midnight on Thursday, May 18, so you only have a few days to nab one of these deals. To make the whole process easier for you, here are the best headphone and audio sales that are currently available.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best headphone and audio deals from Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023

Best Click Frenzy over-ear headphones deals

Best Click Frenzy earbuds deals

Best portable speaker and other audio deals

Want some more bargains? Bookmark the following pages if you don’t want to miss any of the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals: