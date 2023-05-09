You Can Currently Nab 10% Off a Range of TVs Including Samsung, Sony and TCL

While a brand-new TV can be a costly purchase – considerably more so if you’re going for a high-end option – it’s a long-term investment. So being able to save 10 per cent of the price of your new TV is always a welcome offer.
If you head on over to The Good Guys’ official eBay store, you can currently save 10 per cent off a range of TVs, including affordable brands like Hisense and TCL, and bigger names like Samsung and Sony. To get this discount, you’ll need to use the promo code YIPPEE10 when checking out.
A few highlight deals include the 2022 model of Samsung’s The Frame TV, which Gizmodo Australia favourably reviewed last year. Hisense‘s U8HAU mini-led range is also a great option if you want a TV with stunning picture quality, but a comparatively lower price than the bigger name brands.
Ideally, you’ll want to pick up a TV that’ll last you a fair few years, so depending on what you plan to use the TV for, it’s not a bad idea to future-proof yourself if possible. For example, it’s important to have HDMI 2.1 ports as they’ll allow you to maintain high frame rates with a high resolution when playing your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
If you’re not totally sure about what you want or need in a new TV, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to buying one here. We also have a short guide for picking a gaming-centric TV here.
Table of Contents
Here are some of the best TV deals available right now
Hisense smart TV sales
- Hisense 85″ A7 Series UHD 4K Smart TV – now $1,345.50 (down from $1,594)
- Hisense 55″ U8HAU Mini-LED 4K Smart TV – now $985.50 (down from $1,095)
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED 4K Smart TV – now $1,345.50 (down from $1,495)
- Hisense 55″ U7HAU ULED 4K Smart TV – now $895.50 (down from $995)
- Hisense 65″ U7HAU ULED 4K Smart TV – now $1,075.50 (down from $1,195.00)
- Hisense 75 U7HAU ULED 4K ULED Smart TV – now $1,615.50 (down from $1,795)
Samsung smart TV sales
- Samsung 65″ LS03B 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV – now $1,435.50 (down from $1,595)
- Samsung 55″ Q60C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,210.50 (down from $1,494.90)
- Samsung 65″ Q60C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,525.50 (down from $1,894.90)
- Samsung 75″ Q60C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,795.50 (down from $2,494.90)
- Samsung 75″ QN90C 4K Neo QLED Smart TV – now $4,295 (down from $5,294.90)
- Samsung 65″ S95C 4K OLED Smart TV – now $4,795 (down from $4,995)
Sony smart TV sales
- Sony 48″ Bravia XR OLED 4K Google TV – now $2,795 (down from $2,995)
- Sony 65″ Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K Google TV – now $1,615.50 (down from $1,795)
- Sony 55″ Bravia 4K Ultra HD Google TV – now $1,345.50 (down from $1,495)
TCL smart TV sales
- TCL 43″ QLED Google TV – now $535.50 (down from $595)
- TCL 50″ QLED Google TV – now $625.50 (down from $695)
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Android TV – now $895 (down from $994)