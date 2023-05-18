Here Are the Best Mobile Plans With Lots of Data

If you find yourself regularly capping your mobile plan’s monthly data allowance, then it’s about time you make a big change. Bigger is always better. It’s true when it comes to burgers, wine bottles, and your Pokémon card collection. And it’s especially true when it comes to the best phone plans. If you want the best bang for your buck you can get, a big data SIM-only plan is where it’s at.

So if you’d prefer to feel large and in charge, here’s a look at the best mobile plans with more data than you can shake a stick at.

The best large mobile data plans

Best mobile plans with at least 40GB of data

In terms of the cheapest offerings, TPG has a half-price deal for its 40GB mobile plan. If you sign up for this plan, you’ll pay $15 per month for the first six months and then $30 per month ongoing. If you need a bit more data, this half-price offering also extends to TPG’s other mobile plans. That means you’ll only pay $20 per month for the first six months you’re with TPG for its 60GB plan, and then $40 per month thereafter.

Both iiNet and Internode also offering half-price promos. Both providers are offering a 40GB plan for only $15 per month for the first six months of your connection, making them the cheapest mobile plans in this data tier. After this discount period ends you’ll be paying $29.99 per month with either provider. Both plans are contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever as well.

SpinTel is another good choice, offering 50GB for $20 per month. This price is also an introductory offer for new customers and will jump up to $28 per month after the first six months you’re with the telco. Even at full price, $28 per month for 50GB of data makes this one of the best value plans going.

Southern Phone is a solid choice if you’re after a bit more data, offering 60GB for $30 per month over the first 12 months of your plan. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $40 per month. Considering that most telcos usually only offer intro deals for the first six months of your connection, having this discount last for an entire year is some fantastic value.

Best mobile plans with at least 80GB of data

If you want a large amount of data for cheap, Dodo is currently offering to double its monthly allowance for the first three months you’re with the provider. That means instead of the usual 40GB, you’ll get 80GB while still paying $30 per month. If you’d prefer to have a plan that consistently has at least 80GB of data, Dodo also has an 80GB plan for $40 per month. Both of these plans are contract-free, so you could hypothetically stick with the cheaper $30 plan and swap to the $40 one once the former’s double data offer expires.

Kogan has a similar plan to Dodo as well, where you’ll pay a flat $40 per month for 80GB of data. Depending on where you live, Kogan is also offering a 5G network trial in selected areas of major cities until June 1 as well.

If you want a mobile plan with a slightly larger data allowance, both numobile and Woolworths are offering SIM plans with 90GB of data for $45 per month. Both plans also have access to a 5G network trial, but if you go with Woolies you’ll also receive a 10 per cent discount off one grocery shop per month.

Best mobile plans with at least 100GB of data

Still after more data? As far as the cheapest plans go, MATE is currently running a promotion where your first three months with the provider will cost you a measly $1 per month. Considering you get a whopping 120GB of data, you really can’t beat that in terms of dollar-for-data value. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $45 per month, which isn’t too bad for this data tier. This offer is only available until May 31, and you’ll need to use the code ‘MATE1′,

If you don’t think you’ll need a plan with more than 100GB of data, Circles.Life has a pretty good offer going until May 20. You’ll get 5GB of bonus data for the first 12 months you’re with the provider – bringing its total up to 105GB – while also saving $6 off your monthly bill for the duration of this offer (now $39 per month, down from $45).

Southern Phone also has a 100GB mobile plan for $50 per month that should keep you happy. If you want a bit more data, amaysim has a 120GB plan for $50 per month.

SpinTel is also offering an introductory offer for its large 120GB mobile plan. You’ll pay $46 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $56 per month thereafter.

Vodafone is another solid choice. While it isn’t offering any introductory deals for new customers, it does have a larger data allowance when compared to what most other providers are offering at this price point. You’ll get 150GB of data for $55 per month, while most other telcos max out at around 120GB.

If you want a massive amount of data, Vodafone is also offering a 300GB mobile plan for the nice price of $65 per month. Compared to the other two telcos that make up the Big Three, that is a considerably competitive dollar-to-data value. For comparison, Optus is offering 22GB for $69 per month, while Telstra will sell you a 180GB plan for $68 per month. These plans are all contract-free.