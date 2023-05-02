School’s Out on Our Picks for the Best Laptops for Studying

A laptop has become an essential part of the studying experience. But when it comes to picking one, everyone has different needs. Some just want something that can smash out Word docs, while others need higher-end performance. There are hundreds of laptops available, each in different price ranges and for different uses.

Whether it’s your first year or your fourth, we’ve curated a list of the best laptops for studying, which balance budget with utility. If you’re looking for a smaller, sleeker device or something that caters to artists, we’ve also included a few tablet recommendations.

Best laptops for studying

Best all-rounder laptop: HP ProBook 450

The HP ProBook 450 has some solid bang for your buck when it comes to performance. With a 15.6-inch Full HD display, the ProBook 455 is running on a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X capable graphics and 16GB RAM. It’ll keep you more than happy if you’re running simple programs like Microsoft Word and the like, but will let you maintain productivity when running more performance-demanding creative programs.

Where you can buy it: HP ($1,499)

Best laptop for game developers: MSI Katana GF66 15.6″ Gaming Laptop

If you’re studying game or software development, you’re going to need a device that can run some pretty demanding applications. The MSI Katana can confidently run these apps without overheating or slowing down thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, making it one of the best laptops for studying. Its FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates also makes it a great option for any post-class gaming.

Where you can buy it: eBay ($1,098.99 with the promo code HGMAY) | Mwave ($1,199) | Wireless1 ($1,199)

Fans of Apple products will love the powerful yet portable Apple MacBook Air. With 18 hours of battery life and a quiet, fanless design, the classic MacBook is a laptop you can rely on to be there for both your lectures and tutorials.

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip with a 256SSD, this model of MacBook was released back in 2020. If you’re looking for something more powerful and modern, the new MacBook Pro is now available.

Where you can buy it: Amazon Australia ($1,339) | Apple ($1,499)

Best Chromebook: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook

Unlike other laptops, Chromebooks run Chrome OS, Google’s own operating system. Chrome OS is free, meaning that most Chromebooks are cheaper than their laptop equivalents.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 features an 11″ HD touchscreen display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. What makes the Duet 3 unique is that the screen can detach from the keyboard, allowing you to transform the laptop into a tablet.

Where you can buy it: Amazon Australia ($729) | eBay ($599 with the promo code HGMAY) | The Good Guys ($649)

Best tablets for studying

Best tablet for small budgets: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3)

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) uses Android OS and is perfect for both studying and watching Netflix. With the Lenovo Instant Memo app, users can take notes with both text input and by drawing on the surface with their finger or the Lenovo Precision Pen. It also has front and rear 8MP cameras for online tutorials or meetings.

Where you can buy it: Bing Lee ($369) | eBay ($399) | Lenovo ($299)

With all-day battery life, front and back 12MP cameras and Apple Pencil compatibility, the 10th Gen iPad is the perfect device for studying on the go. At $749, it’s cheaper than a MacBook, meaning that Apple fans can enjoy all their favourite cross-connectivity apps with iPhone and Apple Watch.

Where you can buy it: Amazon Australia ($694) | Apple ($749)

Best Windows tablet: Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Known for its adaptability as both a tablet and a laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro is a powerful device that’s both portable and features high-speed performance, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and 13″ PixelSense Flow touchscreen. With up to 16 hours of battery life, the Microsoft Surface lasts from morning to night for those busy days of studying.

Where you can buy it: Microsoft ($1,748.60) | Mwave ($1,999)

Be sure to let us know in the comments what your favourite tablet or laptop for studying in 2023 is.