Answer the Call of These Click Frenzy Mayhem Mobile Deals

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 officially kicked off yesterday, May 16, and a few telcos are offering some impressive deals. If you’re in the market for a new mobile plan or even just a new phone, you’ll want to check out these Click Frenzy offers, which include extra data for an entire year or 50 per cent off a new handset.

The sale is set to last for 53 hours, officially ending on the night of May 18, so expect most of these deals to expire by then.

Optus’ Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

If you’re currently looking to upgrade to a newer phone, then you’ll want to check out Optus’ Click Frenzy deals. The telco is running some massive discounts across a range of smartphones, including $349 off the repayment cost of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, along with 50 per cent off the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Optus is also offering the Samsung Galaxy A34 for a $1 per month repayment plan.

To get these Click Frenzy deals, you’ll need to stay connected with an eligible SIM plan for 24 or 36 months. If you leave before the end of these periods, the discount will be forfeited and you’ll have to pay the handset’s full price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 36-month plans

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 36-month plans

Samsung Galaxy A34 36-month plans

Google Pixel 7 36-month plans

Google Pixel 7 Pro 36-month plans

Circles.Life’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deal

During Click Frenzy, the Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering bonus data across its range of SIM-only mobile plans. if you sign up for its 5GB plan, you’ll receive a bonus of 5GB each month (to a total of 10GB) that’ll last for the first 12 months of your connection. This plan is $10 per month.

It’s a somewhat similar story for Circles.Life’s 30GB plan. You’ll get a bonus 15GB of data each month – increasing your total allowance to 45GB – for the first 12 months that you’re with the provider. On top of this, Circles.Life will also throw in a price discount, where you’ll be paying $20 per month instead of $25 per month over the same deal period.

