The Best Tech Deals You’ll Find During Click Frenzy Mayhem

Click Frenzy Mayhem has officially kicked off, and we’re here to give you the low down on the sales you expect during this massive online shopping event. So whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, or you’re ready to upgrade from your super laggy laptop, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest Click Frenzy deals that you can score during this massive online event.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
When does the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sale start?
Click Frenzy’s Mayhem sale will run from 7 pm (AEST) today, Tuesday, May 16, until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 18. That gives you up to 53 spectacular hours to shop thousands of deals from over 500 of your favourite brands.
The top Click Frenzy 2023 deals
- Appliances Online: Save on a massive range of home appliances and whitegoods, including washing machines, fridges and more.
- LG 55″ NANO75 4K Smart NanoCell TV – now $999 (down from $1,799)
- LG 65″ NANO75 4K Smart NanoCell TV – now $1,199 (down from $2,279)
- LG 3.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $412 (down from $649)
- Samsung 3.1.2 ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $593 (down from $899)
- Sony 55″ X85K Bravia 4K LED Google TV – now $1,572 (down from $2,199)
- Sony 50″ X80J 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV – now $1,230 (down from $1,449)
- Bose: Save up to 45 per cent off
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System – now $899.95 (down from $1,079.95)
- Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds – now $349.95 (down from $429.95)
- Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $599.95)
- Bose 500 Soundbar – now $549.95 (down from $799.95)
- CASETiFY: Buy one, get 10 per cent off; buy two, get 20 per cent off. Use the code ‘FRENZY23’ when checking out
- Centre.com: Up to 65 per cent off PC gear
- The Good Guys: Use the code ‘CLICKNOW’ to save 10 to 20 per cent off a huge range of home appliances, laptops, home audio and TVs
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum – now $628.80 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $1,021.60 (down from $1,549)
- Hisense 55 OLED X8HAU Series 4K Smart TV (2022) – now $1,196 (down from $1,495)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $84.15 (down from $99)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – now $92.65 (down from $109)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones – now $399.20 (down from $579)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds – now $239.20 (down from $399.95)
- TCL 75″ Mini-LED Google TV (2022) – now $1,596 (down from $1,995)
- HP: Save up to 68 per cent off a range of HP laptops, monitors and accessories. You can also score an extra $25 off when you use the code ‘HPFRENZY25‘ on orders over $199
- OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) – now $2,111 (down from $3,299)
- OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060) – now $1,791 (down from $2,799)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,189 (down from $1,699)
- HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
- JB Hi-Fi: Save an extra 10 per cent off with the code ‘CLICKFRENZY23‘ (some exclusions apply)
- Kogan: Save up to 65% off thousands of products, including Dyson stick vacuums along with OLED and QLED TVs
- Lenovo: Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo PCs – including ThinkPad, Legion, Yoga and IdeaPad – when you use the promo code ‘MAYHEM23′
- IdeaPad Flex 5i (16″, Gen 7) – now $1,039 (down from $1,689)
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 8) – now $3,999 (down from $5,599)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 7) – now $2,199 (down from $3,299)
- Yoga Pro 7i (14″, Gen 8) – now $1,759 (down from $2,709)
- Yoga Slim 9i (14″, Gen 7) – now $2,529 (down from $4,039)
- Mwave: Save on a range of PC gear and accessories, including up to $350 off Acer monitors, up to 33 per cent off MSI laptops, up to 60% off gaming gear and more
- MyDeal: Massive savings across a range of tech. Save an extra $10 on any orders of $75 when you use the code ‘CF10‘
- Rebel: Save up to 40 per cent off select Garmin smartwatches
- Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch – now $749 (down from $1,399)
- Garmin Forerunner 745 Multisport Watch – now $899 (down from $449)
- Swann Security: Save 20 to 50 per cent off select security products and receive a bonus Wi-Fi Tracker with all orders over $500
How to score the best tech deals during Click Frenzy
This Click Frenzy Mayhem sale will also see the event’s Go Wild deals making a comeback. These deals are limited offers where you can nab 99% off big-ticket items. While we don’t know what’s on sale, previous events have seen offers like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV.
If you want an advanced warning before the Go Wild 99% off deals are live, you’ll need to be signed up for a Click Frenzy Membership and to their newsletter. Seeing as the stock is very limited, it’s unsurprising that they’ll disappear just as quickly as they appear.
Here’s how you can keep track of those 99% off deals. In the past, you’ll usually have to sit on the Click Frenzy site between the designated time frame and wait for the pop-up to appear. From there, you’ll have to answer a random question as quickly as possible.
One riddle we can recall from the May 2022 sale forced us to run to Click Frenzy’s Instagram page to find the answer on their story and submit it as quickly as possible. Those who were successful received a text message within 24 to 48 hours with a unique link that gave them exclusive access to the 99% off deal of their hearts.
Here are a few more tips and some things to know to ensure you get to make the most of the Click Frenzy sale:
1. Turn off your adblockers
Sorry adblocker fans, if you want to score a sweet, sweet deal then you’re going to have to turn it off. We know, we know. But if you want something like a $6 PlayStation 5, you’re going to need to be able to see that pop-up or risk missing out. We don’t make the rules.
2. Payment offers differ
While you can explore the deals via Click Frenzy’s website, anything you click will take you directly to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. This does mean that payment offers will differ across each brand, so keep that in mind whether you plan to use your credit card or Afterpay.
3. There will be purchase limits
If you see something you like, act fast. Grab the things you really want and head straight to checkout, lest it sell out. For instance, if you’re quick enough to nab one of those rare 99% off deals, you’ll only be able to buy one. Similarly, most sale items will have limited stock, so don’t spend too much time filling up your cart with everything you can see.
Want some more bargains? Bookmark the following pages if you don’t want to miss any of the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals: