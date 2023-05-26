Batman’s Modern Look From The Flash Comes to Life

“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts.” Now, is that a quote from Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman? Is it a quote from this summer’s The Flash? Or is it you, when you drop $US300 ($416) on a Batman toy? The answer, in fact, is “All of the above.”
Hot Toys just revealed what it’s calling the Batman “Modern Suit” collectible from the upcoming DC film, The Flash. It features an incredible likeness of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, in the suit he primarily wears in the film, which is an upgrade from the suits he wore in his previous films. Of course, this is the first time Keaton has reprised the role since 1992’s Batman Returns, despite there being at least six live-action Batman movies since then, so it’s a big deal for a few reasons.
And it’s a big deal as a figure too, offering the perfect answer to the question “What happened to that version of Bruce Wayne?” Well, he got old, but if the multiverse calls on him to help a fellow hero or two, he’s ready to get nuts.
The figure is available to preorder for $US305 ($423) at Sideshow right now, and you can check out some more images right here.
Jumping right in
Ready for his close-up
Cowl in hand
Where does he get those wonderful toys?
Yes, Batman got old
Ready for battle
Wings out
I believe I can fly (Batwing sold separately)
Still a badass
Choose your face
Full body
Action pose
All the wonderful toys
Here you can see all the accessories and options you’ll get along with the figure.