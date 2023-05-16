Avatar: The Way of Water Is Coming to Disney+ Next Month

Lots (and lots and lots) of people saw Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres. So many, in fact, that it’s the third highest-grossing movie of all time. (The only movies that’ve made more worldwide? Avengers: Endgame and the first Avatar.) But even that huge number of people certainly isn’t everyone interested in James Cameron’s film — and soon, all those people can finally watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

Fox and Disney announced in March that Avatar: The Way of Water will be available for digital download, but today, we’ve got word that the masterpiece will be streaming on Disney+ in Australia from June 7.

If you need a refresher, or you just never got around to seeing Avatar 2, the latest film takes place more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are married with two kids, living peacefully in a village on the coast of Pandora. Their lives are turned upside down when the Resources Development Administration returns to the planet, intent on mining its resources. Jake and Neytiri must lead a resistance movement to protect their home and their family.

As you can image, Gizmodo Australia published a tonne of content about Avatar The Way of Water, so before you check it out on Disney+ for the first time, or watch it another time (or four), we thought we’d wrap up some of the stuff we wrote about the Cameron masterpiece.

Our Avatar: The Way of Water review. A little snippet for you before you click through (just in case you want to know what we thought about Avatar The Way of Water before you sign up for Disney+)

Avatar: The Way of Water finally arrives, and guess what? It delivers. While not quite on the same level as Aliens or T2 (at least on a single watch), The Way of Water is a sequel that expands and improves upon the original in almost every way. It’s an enthralling, exhilarating, emotional story of a family in peril, with the most advanced digital effects in the history of cinema. Is it a little bit overindulgent? Maybe too drawn out at times? Sure. But the scope, ambition, and heart of the film more than make up for any of its flaws.

We’ve also got a cheat sheet of things you should remember from the first movie before you watch the second.

A backgrounder on why it was 10 years between drinks for Cameron and the Avatar realm; how he sees the future for the franchise; how he considers Avatar: The Way of Water to be a feminist film; and what he does in his spare time.

We’ve also got some musings on the ridiculous success the film had at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water is streaming on Disney+ from June 8 in Australia.

This article has been updated since it was first published.