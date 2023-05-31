You Can Save $240 off a Year’s Worth of NBN With Aussie Broadband’s EOFY Sale

We’re already almost halfway through 2023, and that means it’s time for another round of end-of-financial-year sales. Aussie Broadband is one of the first major telcos to get in on tax time savings and its running discounts across its top-tier NBN plans.

New customers can save $10 per month on all of Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 plans, and $20 per month on its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. The discount lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, after which you’ll pay the full price of whichever plan you pick.

Considering most NBN deals for new customers only last for the first six months of your connection, being able to grab these cheaper prices for a whole year is pretty impressive.

Here are Aussie Broadband’s EOFY offers for its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

What do Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals look like?

When it comes to unlimited plans, this means you’re looking at $89 per month for an NBN 100 plan for your first six months, and $99 per month thereafter. Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

This jumps to $109 per month for your first six months with the NBN 250 plan, and then $129 per month thereafter. And lastly, you’ll pay $129 per month for an NBN 1000 plan, and then $149 per month thereafter.

In terms of speeds, Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps for its NBN 250 plan, making it ostensibly congestion free. For its NBN 1000 plan, Aussie Broadband is reporting speeds of 600Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans in this speed tier (more on that in a bit).

Aussie Broadband’s EOFY deals run until June 30, and you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY120 for the NBN 100 plan and EOFY240 for the NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

If you do go for an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, make sure your home has the right connection to support it. These speed tiers are currently only available to anyone with an FTTP or HFC connection,

How do these offers compare to other NBN 250 plans?

While Aussie Broadband might not have the cheapest NBN 250 plan available – that’s currently Exetel and Superloop – it’s one of the few providers with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

The only internet providers it’s outdone by are Telstra, which is offering an NBN 250 plan for $125 per month for the first 6 months, and then $140 per month thereafter. And then there’s Southern Phone, which has a plan for $95 per month for the first 12 months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

How do these offers compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

As we mentioned before, Aussie Broadband has one of the faster NBN 1000 plans available. The only providers that outdo it are Telstra and Southern Phone, which are reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps and 650Mbps, respectively.

However, much like its NBN 250 connection, Aussie Broadband isn’t the cheapest option available. Superloop is also reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan and is currently running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your connection.

Exetel is also offering an NBN 1000 plan for $99 per month for the first six months, but with slower typical evening speeds of 400Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.