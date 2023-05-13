Add Lockwood & Co. to the List of Cancelled Netflix Shows

Netflix has opted to pull the plug on Lockwood & Co.

Per Variety, the show from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish won’t be returning for a second season. Based on the popular YA series from Jonathan Stroud The series premiered back in January and starred Ruby Stokes, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, and Cameron Chapman as a trio of teenage supernatural investigators. Along with scoring solid reviews, it appeared to be quite popular. It stayed in Netflix’s global Top 10 list for nearly a full month, and garnered a reported 79.91 million hours worth of viewership. But according to the outlet, those numbers weren’t enough to greenlight a sophomore season, even as Netflix was said to be “very pleased” with how the show turned out.

Production company Complete Fiction (founded by Cornish, Edgar Wright, and Rachael Prior) released a statement further the cancellation. “Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege,” reads the statement. “Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it.”

The statement concludes with a shout out to the show’s audience, aka Lock Nation: “You really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. […] This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both.”

Likewise, Stroud took to Instagram to call the show “an utterly brilliant show Complete Fiction and Netflix have made. And not just brilliant, but well-loved worldwide.” Referencing its time on the streamer’s global Top 10, he cheekily called the show’s performance “not bad for a little start-up agency.” He ended his post by thanking the show’s audience, thanking them “so much for your love, generosity and dedication.”

Netflix cancellations are nothing new, and Lockwood & Co. follows a string of cancellations in recent weeks. Whether it’s due to the Writers Strike or low viewer numbers, shows like National Treasure: Edge of History, The Winchesters, and Fantasy Island have had their plugs pulled. While some of these key creatives (like The Winchesters’ Jensen Ackles) are working to move their show elsewhere, others do not have the ability to do so, and move on once the decision is made.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.