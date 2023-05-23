A New ‘Transformers’ Clip Speeds Through Manhattan

A lot of little things this morning — updates on the horror-thriller Succubus, the new Alien series, and an episode recap of From. Lastly, AMC has also released an extremely short teaser for Daryl Dixon’s Walking Dead spinoff, seemingly assuring fans that it’s in production. Tasteless, considering that the writers of that show are currently on strike and it’s very likely that no writers or showrunners are on set. Don’t iron while the strike is hot, spoilers!

Succubus

Deadline reports Ron Perlman, Rosanna Arquette, Brendan Bradley, Rachel Cook, Olivia Applegate, Derek Smith, Emily Kincaid and Finley Rose Slater are attached to star in Succubus, a new horror film from director R.J. Daniel Hanna. The story follows “a new father going through a marital separation who joins a dating app and matches with a beautiful, but mysterious, young woman…whose powers of seduction and manipulation entangle him in a mystery more horrifying than he could have ever imagined.” Though no release date has been set, Shout! Studios has acquired the film’s U.S. distribution rights.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 & 3

During a recent interview with the Magic: The Gathering podcast Weekly MTG (via /Film), Matthew Lillard revealed he’s signed a three-picture deal at Blumhouse for two additional Five Nights at Freddy’s movies.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The official Indiana Jones Twitter page has shared an IMAX poster for Dial of Destiny.

Check out the exclusive @IMAX artwork for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, only in theaters June 30. Get tickets now: https://t.co/O1zAyL0SOM pic.twitter.com/9vcj5azhHT — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 22, 2023

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Screen Rant also has a new image of Miles and Gwen together again, in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Photo: Sony

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Mirage kidnaps Anthony Ramos in a new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Alien: The Series

While speaking at the Austin Film Society, Noah Hawley stated he plans to “remistify” the Alien franchise with his upcoming series at FX.

When FX asked me if I was interested in adapting what is now a franchise, but for me was always this film, I had to think about what it was about the movie that inspired originally and would I be able to create that for an audience. Of course, you can only see Alien for the first time once and there’s something so unpredictable to the creature at the heart of it, and so disturbing about it, that after 6 movies you think “well, maybe there’s no mystery left to it.” What’s interesting to me is to try to remystify the franchise. The creature, the story, for a modern audience in the way that my 15-year-old won’t think is slow, is the requirement.

From

A “new form of terror is brewing” in the synopsis for “Forest for the Trees,” the June 11 episode of From.

In their pursuit of the truth about the town, Jim and Randall hatch a dangerous plan; meanwhile, a new form of terror is brewing.

Evil

Entertainment Weekly has four new images from the fourth season of Evil set to premiere sometime “later this summer.”

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Riverdale

As Betty spars with her school psychiatrist, Veronica goes full William Castle when she hosts a screening of The Crawling Eye in this week’s half-and-half episode of Riverdale.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Finally, AMC has released a brief teaser for the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff starring Daryl Dixon.

