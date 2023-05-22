22 Unhinged (but Fake) App Features

At the tail end of 2022, screenshots of bizarre app features started going viral on Twitter. They rested just on the line between plausible and absurd. Google isn’t going to add punctuality scores to calendar invites, but it could if it wanted to. Or what if Instagram sent a warning if you accidentally like a three year old photo during a late night stalking session? It might actually be useful, as long as the company doesn’t charge you $US5 for it.

Soren Iverson is the man behind the memes. As a product designer, Iverson works in one of the more artistic corners of the tech industry. It’s people like Iverson who figure out the look, feel and function of the parts of apps and websites we actually interact with. The work is creative, but it’s serious business when you’re talking about apps with millions of users. “These small improvements can have massive implications when you’re working within a larger ecosystem,” Iverson said.

Image: Soren Iverson

Iverson started coming up with strange design elements for existing apps and posting them on Twitter to test and invigorate his own creativity. Apps like iMessage, Uber Eats, Tinder, we interact with them so often they can feel like part of our identities. The ideas he posted, the more people responded. Eventually Iverson started a practice of posting one new idea every day.

“I think the mental model I’ve used is if a product manager learned Figma and gave into their most intrusive thoughts,” he said. “For how seriously I take the work that actually gets put into prod, this is a very opposite end of the spectrum. You’re allowed to just throw out ideas even if they’re insane.”

Click through to see some of Iverson’s more unhinged ideas. It’s a reflection of just how weird the internet already is, and a peak at how fun the tech industry could be if it wasn’t, you know, an industry. Iverson posts a new idea everyday on his Twitter account. He’s also got a newsletter and a book in the works.

Hinge: Preview your date in AR

Image: Soren Iverson

UberEats: Steal a meal

Image: Soren Iverson

Uber: Therapist driver option

Image: Soren Iverson

“Please beat Minesweeper to cancel your subscription”

Image: Soren Iverson

Google Calendar: Vote to cancel the meeting

Image: Soren Iverson

Apple: Don’t Find My Friends

Image: Soren Iverson

iPhone: Rude FaceID

Image: Soren Iverson

AirBnb: Ask your host on a date

Image: Soren Iverson

Metaverse DMV

Image: Soren Iverson

Tinder warning if you might be related to someone

Image: Soren Iverson

Ring: Make your visitors smell nice

Image: Soren Iverson

Amazon: Meet the child laborers who built your Echo Dot

Image: Soren Iverson

iMessage: Honest ETA

Image: Soren Iverson

iPhone ScreenTime: Burn calories for more minutes

Image: Soren Iverson

DoorDash: Verified Bussin’

Image: Soren Iverson

Netflix feat. BetterHelp: “Are you OK?”

Image: Soren Iverson

Quote quote tweets

Image: Soren Iverson

LiveNation, but it adds fees if you can’t name 3 of the bands albums at checkout

Image: Soren Iverson

Uber Eats: Leftovers

Image: Soren Iverson

Spotify year in review, but for Google Maps