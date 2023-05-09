2024 Could Bring Us The Largest iPhone Yet

The iPhone 15 hasn’t even been officially announced, and yet the iPhone 16 hype train is already pulling out of the station. According to display supply chain consultant Ross Young, we could be set to see the largest iPhone yet with the “Ultra” version of the iPhone 16, currently slated for 2024.

Young is a routine analyst of upcoming Apple products, and according to his Twitter, the 16 Pro’s screen size could be around 6.2 inches, while the Pro Max-equivalent could stretch over 6.8 inches. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro display is 6.12 inches, while the Max is 6.69.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be about the same size as current models, with the regular iPhone expected to be 6.1 inches while the Plus and supposed “Pro Ultra” variants will extend to 6.7 inches.

One of the closest modern comparisons to the supposed iPhone 16 Ultra size would be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, another large phone with a 6.8-inch display. Of course, all these large devices fail to compare to foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which extends to a 7.6-inch OLED display compared to its 6.2-inch exterior screen.

While folks with baseball glove-sized mitts might rejoice, those with small hands know that the bigger a phone’s screen size, the harder it is to handle. Apple could make a larger phone more ergonomic by rounding its edges more, though Apple has been extremely consistent in its iPhone silhouette from generation to generation.

A bigger phone could point to more room for mobile hardware such as camera lenses. The regular iPhone 14 as well as the Pro Max camera are already quality photo snappers, though size doesn’t mean everything, as the larger Galaxy still can’t shoot as well as the Pixel 7 Pro at night. The iPhone 15 is rumoured to have a periscope-style rear camera akin to the Galaxy S23, allowing for more stabilisation while zooming. Apple could be trying something else with an ever larger silhouette, though it’s all just speculation whether this means even more or at least larger lenses.

While we expect Apple to show off changes to iOS at WWDC 2023 in June, Apple is likely to keep on with its usual September release date for its new iPhones. Since we’re still more than a year out from any new next-gen model, things could easily change.

