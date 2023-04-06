The Australian MG4 Essence Isn’t As Expensive as I Expected

MG has revealed the Australian pricing of the upcoming MG4 Essence, one of two electric vehicles the car company is bringing to Australia in 2023 (besides the upgraded ZS EV).

It’s not as expensive as what I was expecting, truth be told, with its price putting it on par with the disappointing 2022 ZS EV models, though with much greater range.

Let’s get you up to speed.

The MG4 and MG ZS EV Long Range

The MG4 and MG ZS EV Long Range are MG’s latest EVs set to enter the Australian market. The MG4 is an EV developed from the ground up on an electric platform, while the MG ZS EV Long Range is an improvement upon last year’s MG ZS EV Essence with a bigger battery (72kWh, up from 51kWh).

And just to touch on it for a moment – the ZS EV Long Range seems to resolve our problems with the 2022 model (to an extent). In reviewing the 2022 ZS EV Essence, we criticised it for its range, having taken it on a 1,000km trip, although some of our disappointment was directed towards Australia’s underdeveloped charging infrastructure (and a missing software patch). We didn’t see the point of buying a car at this price point when charging and range was such a hassle.

But with an extra 110km range, the ZS EV Long Range might just be what we wanted to begin with.

“Following the success of the ZS EV in September last year, we have listened to our customer’s feedback and have fast-tracked the arrival of our new ZS EV long range,” the CEO of MG Motor Australia and New Zealand Peter Ciao said.

Meanwhile, the MG4 offers a nicer exterior design, looking more like a hatchback than an SUV. This car is set to go on sale in Australia later in the year.

It even looks nicer inside.

Both cars will be available to order through MG directly via its website.

MG4 and MG ZS EV Long Range features

The MG4 will be available in at least two configurations with two different battery sizes, and while the ‘Essence’ model has had its range and pricing confirmed, local specs for any other models are yet to be confirmed. MG told Gizmodo Australia that it will offer at least two models with range options of between 350km and 450km, but the finer details are still being determined.

The MG4 Essence will ship with blind spot detection, 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, app connectivity, lane change assistance and rear cross-traffic alerts. A 360-degree camera is also packed in.

The models shown at Sydney’s Fully Charged EV event over the weekend looked gorgeous and included a beautiful red finish and a glossy grey finish.

Meanwhile, the MG ZS EV Long Range builds upon the more expensive 2022 ZS EV model, the Essence, and includes all of its extra features (like blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alerts, a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker stereo, power-folding mirrors, a wireless phone charger, front seat heating and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat), plus a battery improvement of about 110km (to a total of 440km WLTP).

MG4 and MG ZS EV Long Range price and release date

The MG ZS EV Long Range will be available later this month, with a starting price of $55,900 before state taxes. That’s $11,000 more expensive than the MG ZS EV Excite ($44,990) and $7,000 more expensive than the MG ZS EV Essence ($48,990).

Meanwhile, the MG4 Essence, with the ‘Essence’ subtitle indicating that it’s a more premium version of another model (as the MG ZS EV range would indicate) starts at $47,990, with a WLTP range of 435km (64kWh battery). Pricing for any other accompanying models isS EV no yet to be announced.

With a price like that and a range that high, the MG4 might turn the tides of electric vehicles in Australia in MG’s favour.

Customers will be able to order the MG4 Essence from April 11, 2023.