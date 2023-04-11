Why Godzilla Has Returned, Cuter Than Ever

Godzilla is used to towering over cities and lording his size and strength as the King of the Monsters — but his latest show is a little different. It’s smaller, it’s certainly cuter, and it’s the return of Chibi Godzilla in a new way: the adorably adult-oriented Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, making its U.S. debut today.

To celebrate the arrival of the new webseries — which sees Jun Fukuyama voice the titular, cute-sized protagonist, as he finds his home on Monster Island with all the other chibi-kaiju turned upside down by the arrival of Chibi Mechagodzilla — in the U.S. after its Japanese debut this past April 1 (no fooling!), Gizmodo spoke to Raids Again producer Go Miyazaki over email. This isn’t the first time Chibi Godzilla has appeared, having previously starred in kid-focused storybooks and animated shorts, but it’s the first time the cutesy character is aiming for Godzilla’s more typically adult audience. Check out the first episode of the series below, and read on for Miyazaki’s thoughts about bringing Chibi Godzilla to a new audience, and making tokusatsu legends cuter than they’ve ever been before.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rspUy3Gb5QJames Whitbrook, io9: Why was now the time to bring Chibi Godzilla back to anime?

Go Miyazaki: Since its debut in 2018, fans have been able to enjoy Chibi Godzilla through picture books, merchandise, social media, and various other means. While Chibi Godzilla might be recognised as being a cute character, one of our goals with this anime is to let people know that the characters have their own personalities and that the stories that unfold between them have their own charms too.

io9: The new show is also bringing Chibi Godzilla to adult fans of the franchise compared to his previous appearances. Why did you want to make this new series target an older audience?

Miyazaki: We are still targeting children. However, in observing the tastes and interests of children these days, we have noticed that they tend to prefer more sophisticated humour. We also wanted to create a show that parents could enjoy along with their children, which helped us reach the tone of the anime.

io9: What do you hope western Godzilla fans take from a series like Chibi Godzilla Raids Again? How do you feel seeing the legacy the Godzilla franchise has beyond its home borders?

Miyazaki: Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the first Godzilla film. Although Godzilla has a long history, he is a character that continues to evolve, with new works being created one after another. I hope that people around the world will continue to enjoy the wide range of Godzilla’s worldview, which continues to expand and evolve from the typical Godzilla films of the past to anime such as Chibi Godzilla Raids Again.

Gizmodo: What do you think it is that appeals to kaiju fans young and old about this version of Godzilla?

Miyazaki: The greatest appeal of Chibi Godzilla and other chibi monsters is the gap between their outward appearance and their inner lives. Despite their cute appearance, each has its own unique personality. Audiences might also be drawn to the chibi monsters for their fresh way of thinking, which is different from humans and can lead to some interesting moments.

io9: Where do you think Chibi Godzilla will go next? What future do you want for this version of the character now that we have Chibi Godzilla Raids Again?

Miyazaki: We have not yet decided what will happen next, but as long as they are loved by everyone, Chibi Godzilla and his friends will continue to live on in some form or another. If you have become a fan because of this anime, please continue to support Chibi Godzilla and his friends.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.