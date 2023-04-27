What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder in May

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in May, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Not too much this month. Highlights in May include season three of Ultraman and Black Knight.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Queen Cleopatra – May 10

Missing: Dead or Alive? – May 10

Halloween Ends – May 11

Halloween Kills – May 12

The Mother – May 12

Anna Nicole Smith: You don’t Know Me – May 16

Working: What We Do All Day – May 17

McGREGOR FOREVER – May 17

Victim/Suspect – May 23

Merpeople – May 24

Blood & Gold – May 26

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Ultraman (Season 3) – May 11

Black Knight – May 12

Mulligan – May 12

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – May 18

FUBAR – May 25

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Actually, this month includes only one (1) (!!!) addition that Gizmodo Australia readers might enjoy: Plane.

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a mostly quiet May. Highlights include season two of Star Wars: Visions and American Born Chinese.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Crater – May 12

Mafia Confidential – May 26

Wild Life (2023) – May 26

What new shows are out on Disney+?

A Small Light (Season 1) – May 2

Pose (Seasons 1 – 3) – May 3

WWII Secrets from Above (Season 1) – May 3

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – May 4

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) – May 4

The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1) – May 10

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – May 24

The Clearing (Season 1) – May 24

American Born Chinese (Season 1) – May 24

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include The Woman King and season eight of Fear the Walking Dead.

What new movies are out on Binge?

Fletch – May 1

Fletch Lives – May 1

Balto – May 1

Whina – May 1

Maneater – May 1

Confess, Fletch – May 2

Maixabel – May 4

The Emigrants – May 8

Halloween Ends – May 11

Smile – May 13

Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land – May 16

The Woman King – May 20

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone – May 21

Orphan: First Kill – May 23

The Infernal Machine – May 23

Porn King: The Rise & Fall Of Ron Jeremy – May 26

Hell’s Highway – AC/DC – May 27

What new shows are out on Binge?

History Uncovered (Season 2) – May 2

Frenzy – May 2

Play Misty For Me – May 2

Hellfighters – May 2

After Braveheart (Season 1) – May 3

Rugrats (Season 2) – May 4

Kokoda…The Spirit Lives – May 4

Icons Unearthed: Fast And Furious (Season 1) – May 10

Battle of Alcatraz (Season 1) – May 11

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8) – May 15

Plebs (Seasons 1 – 5) – May 16

Churchill (Season 1) – May 17

War Gamers (Season 1) – May 24

Law & Order: SVU (Season 6) – May 30

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include season three of The Great and No Time To Die.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Superbad – May 1

The Shootist – May 2

Gothika – May 3

Maixabel – May 3

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – May 8

Godzilla (1998) – May 8

Last Shoot Out – May 9

The Emigrants – May 10

16 Blocks – May 10

No Time To Die – May 11

Prey For The Devil – May 14

Boys Cry – May 18

Total Recall (2012) – May 20

Mindcage – May 20

The King’s Daughter – May 20

One Night in Bangkok – May 24

The Patriot – May 25

The Book of Eli – May 28

Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes – May 28

What new shows are out on Stan?

Wildfire (Seasons 1 – 4) – May 12

The Great (Season 3) – May 13

Seal Team (Season 6) – May 19

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Evil Dead 2 and The Fog.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

The Wicker Man (1973) – May 1

Don’t Look Now – May 8

Huesera: The Bone Woman – May 12

The Masque of the Red Death – May 15

Sissy – May 18

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards – May 22

Link – May 22

Delicatessen – May 22

Influencer – May 26

The Strangers: Prey at Night – May 29

