We Might Get a Little More Ahsoka Than Expected

The Judas and the Black Messiah writers’ next movie brings zombies to Paris Fashion Week. Terminator’s Mackenzie Davis is joining James McAvoy in the Gæsterne remake Speak No Evil. Plus, a few more looks at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. To me, my spoilers!

Hell Naw

Deadline report Scott Mescudi is attached to star in Hell Naw, an action horror-comedy zombie film set during Paris Fashion Week. Though further details on the plot are currently unavailable, the script hails from Kevin and Kenny Lucas, the Oscar-nominated screenwriters behind Judas and the Black Messiah.

Speak No Evil

Deadline also reports Mackenzie Davis will star alongside James McAvoy in Speak No Evil, the English-language remake of last year’s Gæsterne written and directed by James Watkins. The film is currently slated for an August 9, 2024 release date.

Demon Wind 2: The Serpent’s Coil

According to Dread Central, a sequel to 1990’s Demon Wind is now in development at Grime House Films and Teer/Mathis Productions.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Total Film has two new images of Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"I always wanted to see a completion of the character," Harrison Ford tells Total Film. "I wanted to see [Indiana Jones] at a later stage of his life, when he’s beyond the youthful enthusiasm and capacity, and beset by age and [stifled by academia]. I wanted to see him engage on… pic.twitter.com/yALTf8pCwN — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 24, 2023

Alpacalypse

We also have a teaser for Alpacalypse, a sequel to 2015’s Llamageddon.

Primal

In conversation with Comic Book, Genndy Tartakovsky stated he has “something in mind that is so spectacular” for a potential third season of Primal at Adult Swim.

I have something in mind that is so spectacular I cannot wait to do it, and we’re trying to figure out how to do it. It’s a brand new world, but I’m so into it. I think everybody’s going to love it. It’s a very natural progression without giving anything away, but I’ve got more things for the Primal world and I cannot wait to do more.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

During a recent interview with Collider, Dave Filoni stated the episode run times of Star Wars: Ahoska will be “in the same range” as The Mandalorian if not “maybe on average a little longer.”

You know, I would say it’s pretty relative when you do this kind of work. One thing Jon and I are very adamant about is we try to, you know, cut it down and strip it down, to keep it moving. My episodes have actually started pretty long. They are probably relative to the other episodes I’ve written and done, like the episode The Jedi, but it’s got to be tight and fast because to make the action work, they’ve got to be shorter. But I would say they’re in the same range as the Mandalorian episodes, maybe on average a little longer, but the most recent cuts are in the same range. I like a long episode as much as anyone, as long as it’s moving.

The Witcher

The Witcher’s official Twitter page has released a new poster for season three to go with today’s new trailer.

Riverdale

Finally, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses “Tales in a Jugular Vein,” this week’s horror anthology episode of Riverdale.

