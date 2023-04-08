We Finally Know Who’s Playing Thrawn on Ahsoka

When it became clear that the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Ahsoka, was going to be a sequel to Star Wars Rebels, everyone had one question: Who is playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the biggest, baddest Star Wars villains who has never been seen in live action? Well, at Star Wars Celebration 2023, series creator Dave Filoni finally made the news official. It’s Lars Mikkelsen, who did the voice on Star Wars Rebels. The news was broken in a special Ahsoka teaser trailer shown at Celebration.

Mikkelsen joins Rosario Dawson as the title character, a former Jedi apprentice now off on her own in a galaxy far, far away, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Ahsoka’s friend who vowed to search for their mutual friend Ezra Bridger. Bridger is played by Eman Esfandi, which was previously announced but has not yet been made official.. And, of course, the leader of the Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ahsoka comes to Disney+ in August. Watch the first trailer here.

