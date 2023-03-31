We Finally Know Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in Secret Invasion

What happened to the Skrulls after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) promised that they would be able to find a new home in Captain Marvel? According to a new article in Vanity Fair, a whole lot and, strangely, not much.

As Fury leveraged the Skrulls’ shapeshifting powers to build a network of spies (much like Hydra infiltrated high-level political networks), in upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Secret Invasion, he discovers some of them have become angry and frustrated by the wait for a new home, and have decided to turn on Fury, and the Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

One of those radicals is Emilia Clarke’s character G’iah, who is also Talos’ daughter. Swayed by the vision of the extremist leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), G’iah has decided that her father’s leadership is no longer effective. Diplomacy, G’iah and Gravik believe, has not worked so radical and sometimes violent action is needed.

Clarke says that G’iah’s experience growing up as a refugee “hardened her for sure. There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl.” G’iah also has a distrust of her father’s allies. “[Humans] promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built.”

Jonathan Schwartz, the executive producer for Secret Invasion, said to Vanity Fair that the series will be inspired by Brian Michael Bendis’ 2008 Secret Invasion event series. He also mentioned that contemporary television shows Homeland and The Americans, which centre on “the clash between loyalty and identity,” were also of interest to the creators of Secret Invasion. Cold War anxiety and spy-fi definitely inspired the Russo Brothers’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier, widely regarded as one of the best Marvel films in the entire franchise, so maybe the formula will prove to be a winning one for this series as well.

For more information, be sure to check out the full article in Vanity Fair. Secret Invasion is expected to premiere in 2023.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.