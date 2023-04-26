Updates From The Flash, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and More

Patti LuPone teases a little more about her Agatha: Coven of Chaos role. Get new looks at The Flash and The Witcher season 3. Plus, what’s coming on Fear the Walking Dead, and filming updates for the return of Chucky. Spoilers now!

The Pope’s Exorcist 2

Bloody-Disgusting reports Screen Gems is already developing a sequel to The Pope’s Exorcist.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Bloody-Disgusting also has word the fourth film in The Conjuring franchise is officially titled The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Flash

Warner Bros. has released two new posters for The Flash to go with yesterday’s new trailer.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

We also have new character posters for Arcee, Wheeljack, Mirage, Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee as they appear in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

A new clip from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 introduces Linda Cardellini as Lylla the Otter, Mikaela Hoover as Floor the Rabbit, and Asim Chaudhry as Teefs the Walrus.

The Werewolf Game

Tony Todd, Robert Picardo, and Bai Ling kidnap strangers to play a deadly party game in the trailer for The Werewolf Game.

Unidentified Objects

“An uptight dwarf and his free-spirited, alien-obsessed neighbour hit the road on a border-defying search” for an alien abduction site in the trailer for Unidentified Objects.

Robots

Jack Whitehall and Shailene Woodley must prevent their illegal robot doubles from dating each other in the trailer for Robots.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In conversation with THR, Pattie LuPone revealed her “450-year-old Sicilian witch” has the power of “divination” in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Lapone additionally confirmed she will “sing backup” to Kathryn Hahn on a few original songs written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

Chucky

Filming on the third season of Chucky is set to begin in the next few days, according to Jennifer Tilly on Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Remember What They Took From You,” the eighth season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what’s best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE.

Fantasy Island

Jason Priestly guest stars as “a charming doctor” who breaks the hearts of his patients in the synopsis for “MJ Akuda & The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club,” the second season finale of Fantasy Island.

Sue, Jenna and Brooklyn are the first, second and third wives of Gavin, a charming doctor who’s made a fortune selling all-natural vitamins — and broken all of their hearts along the way. Now, they all share the same fantasy: they want Gavin to understand — to feel for himself — the pain he’s caused them all. Meanwhile, Roarke brings Ruby’s youngest daughter, MJ, to the Island to help Ruby remember who she is. And hopefully keep her from disappearing into the ocean forever with Isla… as a mermaid in the all-new “MJ Akuda & The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wives Club” season finale episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, May 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-213) (TV-14 D, L, S, V) Cast: Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda; John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier Guest Cast: Jason Priestley as Gavin Beck; Gabrielle Byndloss as Mary Jane ‘MJ’ Akuda; Gillian Vigman as Sue Beck; Camille Guaty as Jenna Glazer-Beck; Amanda Tavarez as Brooklyn Beck; Adriana Ramirez as Alyssa

The Witcher

Finally, Netflix has released a full version of yesterday’s poster for The Witcher’s third season.

