Updates From Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and More

Jonah Hauer-King wants The Little Mermaid’s live-action Prince Eric to have some depth. Ben Affleck goes up against mesmerising bank robbers in a new trailer for Hypnotic. Plus, a new teaser for the final episode of The Owl House. Spoilers, away!

Faces of Death

Deadline now reports Josie Totah is the latest to join the Faces of Death remake in an undisclosed role.

The Little Mermaid

During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), The Little Mermaid’s Jonah Hauer-King stated he hoped to bring “some four-dimensionality” to his portrayal of Price Eric.

The objective was trying to honour and respect the film that we loved 30 years ago, and bring everything that we fell in love with in the first place, while also trying to breathe some new life into it. I think that was true of Prince Eric. Trying to understand who he is, and trying to bring some four-dimensionality to him, was the challenge.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Marvel has released four new posters for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

New posters for "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3"

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

We also have a few new posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

NEW POSTER for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – coming to Regal June 9

POSTERSSSSSSSS!!!!!



TRANSFORMERS RISE OF THE BEASTS POSTERS

Hypnotic

Ben Affleck goes up against a bank-robbing hypnotist in the trailer for Robert Rodriguez’s Hypnotic, coming to theatres this May 13.

Little Sky

Netflix has ordered its first-ever pilot (instead of a direct-to-series order) in Little Sky, a single-camera comedy with genre elements starring and produced by Samara Weaving. The pilot is said to focus on Penelope Paul Porter (Weaving) “who is determined to realise her lifelong dream of being a respected on-air news reporter (despite the fact she may be the worst reporter of all time). When she receives an anonymous tip that the Mayor of Little Sky is missing, she knows it’s her chance to finally prove herself. Arriving in the spooky, remote town of Little Sky, she senses she’s on to a big story — but little does she know she’s stumbled upon something much darker than she could have ever imagined.” [Deadline]

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Variety reports an electrical fire on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power forced production to stop “for about an hour” though “quickly resumed” as firefighters doused the blaze over a period of “four hours and 35 minutes.” Though there have been no reported injuries caused by the accident, the outlet notes the fire is “the second incident this year to have taken place on the sets of the show. On March 21, a horse suffered cardiac arrest ahead of rehearsals.”

🚨BREAKING: The Rings of Power set on fire today as blaze erupts during the filming of season 2 at Bray Studios.



As of right now there have been no reported injuries but updates are expected to follow.



Via @MetroUK #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/tzxs4820rP — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) April 3, 2023

The Owl House

Dana Terrace has released a poster for the April 8 series finale of The Owl House.

Nothing lasts forever..



Tune in April 8th for The Owl House’s final episode “Watching and Dreaming”



Nothing lasts forever..

Tune in April 8th for The Owl House's final episode "Watching and Dreaming"

Jane

A little girl inspired by Jane Goodall “uses her powerful imagination” to rescue endangered animals with the aid of her pet chimpanzee, Greybeard, in the trailer for Jane.

Yellowjackets

Finally, “Natalie audits Lottie’s class in emotional apiology” while Misty visits Walter aboard his houseboat in the trailer for this week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

