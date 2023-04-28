Updates From Dune 2 and More

Sony and Peacock reveal a first look at their Twisted Metal show. Get a look at the new title card for Saw X. A sequel to Black Phone could be on the way. Plus, Riverdale gets back to basics, and The Flash previews the return of Reverse-Flash. Spoilers now!

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Deadline reports Joel McHale, Justin Long, and Jane Widdop (who plays Laura Lee on Yellowjackets) are attached to star in It’s a Wonderful Knife, a Christmas slasher movie from writer Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and director Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls). The story follows Winnie Caruthers (Widdop), a girl who saved her town of Angel Falls from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve one year ago. On the anniversary of her victory, Winnie finds her life “less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality.”

Migration

Variety also reports Illumination’s new animated film, Migration, includes the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal, Awkwafina, Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, and Danny DeVito. According to the outlet, Nanjiani will star in the film as “an anxious Mallard dad” named Mack, while Elizabeth Banks voices his wife, Pam, “the Mallards’ daring, quick-witted matriarch.” Awkwafina is said to play “the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang,” opposite Jennings and Gazal as a pair of ducklings. Though no details are given concerning Key, Mitchell, or DeVito’s characters, Carol Kane reportedly lends her voice to Erin, a heron.

Untitled Smurfs Movie

IGN reports Rhianna will lend her voice to Smurfette in Nickelodeon Movies’ animated Smurfs movie.

M3GAN 2.0/The Black Phone 2

During a recent presentation at CinemaCon 2023, Jason Blum stated “many more” sequels to M3GAN and The Black Phone are currently under consideration at Blumhouse.

Jason Blum hopes for "many more M3GAN's and many more The Black Phone's," saying both are examples of how to start a new franchise. #CinemaCon https://t.co/DPEkGXuNTR — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 27, 2023

Dune: Part Two

Vanity Fair has a handful of new images from Dune: Part Two, including our first look at Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount has also released a new poster for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Unite or Fall – New Transformers Rise of the Beasts Poster Online https://t.co/fZ5qCLFk8K pic.twitter.com/x8wHUxT5rN — TFW2005 (@tfw2005) April 27, 2023

Saw X

Elsewhere, Collider and Bloody-Disgusting have the logo for Saw X — the tenth film in the Saw franchise (including both Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw.)

From @Collider tonight, a first look at the official logo for SAW X.



Source: https://t.co/1RZN6QJDPb pic.twitter.com/aRDSP3QkXX — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 26, 2023

Supacell

Deadline reports Eddie Marsan has joined the cast of Supacell, the upcoming Netflix series about “five ordinary Black South Londoners with little in common who unexpectedly develop superpowers.” According to the outlet, Marsan will be playing a character named Ray.

Christopher Robin

Variety reports an “R-rated live-action/animation hybrid” series focusing on Winnie the Pooh’s Christopher Robin is now in development at Boat Rocker and Bay Mills Studios. Based on a script by Charlie Kesslering, the story follows Christopher Robin, a “disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.” Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Sausage Party) is attached to direct the pilot.

Schmigadoon

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Over and Done,” the season finale of Schmigadoon.

Season finale. Will there be a happy ending? Josh and Melissa are presented with a life-changing choice.

Twisted Metal

IGN has a poster for Peacock’s Twisted Metal series ahead of the trailer coming later today.

We have the exclusive new poster for @Peacock’s #TwistedMetal show starring Anthony Mackie.



The teaser trailer drops Friday! https://t.co/DDXNXG0VxD pic.twitter.com/ktYebJN6M0 — IGN (@IGN) April 27, 2023

Black Knight

A long haul trucker delivers oxygen to the breathless in the trailer for Black Knight, a new post-apocalyptic drama series from Korea.

The Flash

Matt Letscher returns as the Reverse-Flash in the trailer for “A New World, Part One” — next week’s episode of The Flash.

Riverdale

Finally, Archie gets naked for Betty in the trailer for “Peep Show,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCtxVVzbHTo Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.