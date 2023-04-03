Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Kogan’s First Week Sale is on now until Friday, 6 April, which gives you a few short days to save up to 60% off a range of electronics and home appliances. These include discounts among your favourite brands, from DJI to Nike and more.

All you have to do is become a Kogan First member to gain access to all of these deals. Lucky for you, joining now will land you a free 14-day trial and a $25 Kogan credit. But don’t stress, you’re welcome to cancel at anytime once you’ve secured the goods. However, keeping your Kogan First membership will allow you to enjoy free shipping, exclusive deals and priority customer service.

Below, you can find a round-up of the best deals:

Shop the full sale here.

Enter the world of virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2, now on sale for 13% off. You’ll be able to play hit games such as GOLF+, BeatSaber, Resident Evil 4 and more.

The Meta Quest 2 headset sports an improved high-speed processor, display, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback.

Shop it here for $549.99 (down from $629.99).

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones that won’t hurt your ear canals and sound great, look no further than the Sony LinkBuds S. When we reviewed these mid-range earbuds, we were impressed with its ANC and comfortable fit as well as its affordable price tag.

But it’s just gotten even more affordable now that it’s on sale for almost $100 off. You won’t regret it.

Shop it here for $170.99 (down from $269).

If you keep a pet cat for company, then you’ll know the pain of scooping its litter box daily all too well. It’s a shit job, but someone’s got to do it.

So if you’ve been wishing for an automatic litter box to make your life easier, then your dream might feel a little closer thanks to this eBay deal. Right now, you can save 25% off this smart litter box by PaWz. It features UV sterilisation to kill germs and bacteria, a litter catcher, a ring light so your pet can see at night, and a sleep mode that will ensure no disturbances as you rest.

Shop it here for $499.99 (down from $666.99).

If it’s about time you upgraded your vacuum cleaner in favour of a new one, this Dyson sale has got you covered. Featuring up to 40% off its bestselling stick vacuums, there’s an option no matter your budget.

Check out the best deals below:

You can shop Dyson’s eBay sale here.

Save up to 50% off HP laptops, monitors and printers

HP’s throwing a bonza of a sale right now, with plenty of deals that will appeal to students and business owners. You can even score 50% off printers when you buy a laptop or monitor. Alternatively, if you’re just after a fancy PC and monitor combo, nabbing any HP laptop with net you a solid 25% off select monitors.

If you’re a student, you can save up to 30% when you sign up for an HP account using your edu.au email. To take advantage of this offer, head here. However, small business owners can also relieve up to 15% off a range of business tech by heading here instead.