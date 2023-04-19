TheVenture Bros. Movie Reveals Its Wild Title and a First Look

Though an eighth season may not be in the cards, the world of Adult Swim’s cult-beloved animated series The Venture Bros. will continue — and give us some closure on season seven’s ending — with a movie coming later this year. At long last, we know the (baffling, but sorta perfect) title, and have a first clip that addresses that cliffhanger.

Brock Sampson and Team Venture return in The Venture Bros: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, and if you’ve been wondering where Hank wandered off to all the way back in 2018… here’s a clue:

Hank is found! And while “lying motionless behind a dumpster” is a bad way to be — frankly, the kid’s been through worse. Here’s the synopsis: “In The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while the Monarch is literally out for Dr. Venture’s blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, the Guild, and even the Monarch marriage — it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures’ world to order… or end it once and for all.”

The voice cast includes the returning James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, and The Venture Bros. co-creator Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. (Hammer and series co-creator Jackson Publick also wrote the script, and Publick directed.) Other voice cast members include Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

A project of Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, all that radiant baboon heart blood will be gushing forth later this year. Go Team Venture!

