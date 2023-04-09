The World’s Most Advanced Water Gun Just Got Even More Capable

We were big fans of the original Spyra One when it debuted in the Summer of 2018 with two features never before seen on water guns: it fired concentrated blasts of water — the equivalent of liquid bullets, and it could refill itself when inserted into a bucket of water. Its creators are back with the fourth iteration of the Spyra, with new features that take water gun battles to the next level.

In 2021, the SpyraTwo debuted, which did almost everything better than the original with a slightly longer range, faster refills, and improved battery life allowing for twice as many shots between charges. More importantly, unlike the original, the SpyraTwo didn’t constantly leak and leave both the user and their target soaking wet. A year later, Spyra introduced the SpyraLX, which managed to cut the $US174 price tag of the SpyraTwo almost in half by swapping out the batteries and electric motors for a manually pumped handle on the back that was used to both fill the blaster and fire it.

Image: Spyra

The fourth addition to the Spyra family (although you can’t actually buy the original version any more) is the SpyraThree, which is the most expensive model to date at $279. It carries forward the same features as the SpyraTwo, including easy refilling by just sticking the end of the barrel in a bucket of water and pushing the trigger forward (which activates its built-in pump). The SpyraThree is promised to fire individual blasts of water up to 32 feet, or closer to 50 feet with the charged-up PowerShot option that uses far more water.

Image: Spyra

The SpyraThree also still has an LCD screen showing the remaining capacity of its water tank and the battery’s charge level, and users can expect to be able to fire about 22 regular blasts of water before the tank needs a refill. What sets the SpyraThree apart from the older models are three new firing modes, selectable with a three-way switch, that promise to make water gun fights more challenging.

Open mode makes the SpyraThree function like earlier models, firing single blasts every time the trigger is pulled. Burst mode fires three consecutive blasts of water every time the trigger is pulled, draining the water tank faster. And then there’s League mode, which limits the rate of fire with forced pauses simulating reloads, and also enables the PowerShot option with a larger blast that flies even farther. League mode might be best in a competitive, rules-centred environment.

Image: Spyra

The $279 SpyraThree can be purchased individually with either a red or blue finish, but it’s also available in a red and blue two-pack for $524.52, which will save you a few bucks if you and a friend want to battle. Personally, I just suggest showing up to a water gunfight without anyone else knowing you’re bringing a $279 water blaster with you. It won’t be fair, but it will definitely be fun.