The Next Three Star Wars Films Go to the Past, Present, and Future With Daisy Ridley

Star Wars has kicked off Star Wars Celebration 2023 with the official announcement for the highly anticipated next live-action film. Rumours about the film circulated when Lucasfilm announced the panel lineup that included “live-action” filmmakers.

Now, we finally know what they were talking about. After a hiatus from feature films (but an enormous amount — one might say, a glut — of live-action Disney+ series), Star Wars is returning to the big screen.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy introduced three directors for the next three Star Wars movies: James Mangold, Mandalorian and Clone Wars architect Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The three films will span across the entirety of the known Star Wars timeline, which will now include the Dawn of the Jedi, 25,000 years before the events of the Skywalker films, and the time of the New Jedi Order, 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Mangold’s film, set during that dawning period of the timeline, will tell the tale of the first ever Jedi, in what he described as a ‘biblical epic.’ Dave Filoni will direct a new film sent in the time period of The Mandalorian, culminating the conflict between the Imperial Remnant and the New Republic. Lastly, Obaid-Chinoy introduced Jedi Master Rey Skywalker, Daisy Ridley herself, who will rebuild a new era of the Jedi Order in a new film.

