The Mysteries of Silo Deepen in Its Newest Trailer

Despite the millions of people who read Hugh Howey’s best-selling, dystopian Silo novels, the upcoming Apple TV+ series adaptation feels like it’s flying under the radar — although maybe that’s appropriate for a story about the last vestige of humanity stuck underground so long they can’t remember why. But maybe this exciting new trailer will help as well.

Apple has released this newest look at Silo, where Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson tries to uncover the mysteries of the strange society that arose after people retreated underground. Here’s the synopsis, and then the trailer: “Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

Silo also stars David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Common, Harriet Walter, hinaza Uche, and Tim Robbins. The first two episodes debut on May 5, with further episodes airing weekly. Graham Yost, who also oversaw the excellent series Justified, is the showrunner, which bodes extremely well for the show; as a fan of the books, I hope this all results in Silo becoming an underground hit, pun obviously intended.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.