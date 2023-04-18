The Galaxy Quest TV Series Inches Toward Becoming Reality

“Never give up, never surrender!” The quotable motto from 1999 cult-beloved sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest truly encapsulates the journey of the Galaxy Quest television series, as Variety reports Paramount+ now has the long-awaited project in “early development.”

On board is film producer Mark Johnson, who’s now set to executive produce the show. So far there’s no word if this is a completely new reboot, or if it will enlist cast members from the movie. A version of the series planned as early as 2015 intended on bringing back the original cast — an idea scrapped after the passing of Alan Rickman, who starred in the film alongside Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Sam Rockwell, and Tony Shalhoub. Back then the show was homed on Amazon and was going to continue to focus on the fictional cast of heroes from a popular Star Trek-esque show who get dragged into some very real interplanetary battles.

Galaxy Quest was directed by Dean Parisot and written by David Howard and Robert Gordon, based on the story from Howard. One of the most entertaining and enduring film parodies of the genre, it hit the best of sci-fi tropes while centering a fantastic ensemble, with the late Rickman being one of the standouts — we really can’t imagine a series featuring the 1999 crew without him. Perhaps starting fresh as a reboot would be better suited to introduce a new generation to the premise of actors made famous by playing space heroes being mistaken for the real deal by some very confused aliens.

