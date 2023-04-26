The First Reactions to The Flash Are Here, And They’re Blisteringly Good

After what certainly feels like a long wait — with tumultuous times for its star and a regime change for its studio in the meantime — DC’s The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the It series), has finally screened for an audience at CinemaCon. How did Barry Allen’s big-screen solo sojourn (“solo,” but with assists from Batman, Supergirl, etc.) fare? Here are some early reactions!

The first reactions are pouring in from Cinemacon 2023, and right now, they’re… surprisingly good? There was a lot of talk coming into this movie, especially among Warner Bros. execs themselves, about the buzz for Muschietti’s superhero smash, and it turns out that buzz might be a little realer than some expected. Check out a few of the reactions, kicking off with Gizmodo’s own Germain Lussier.

Yup. #TheFlash is as good as rumored. It’s Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor & heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter. If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious but it’s also just incredibly satisfying, heartwarming & fun. pic.twitter.com/Yysb9mjiAm — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 26, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than #TheFlash delivered more than I could have hoped. The acting is beyond great. Keaton delivers everything you want. Supergirl is my new favorite superhero? I’m genuinely shocked this movie meets and surpasses the hype. I never expected that. pic.twitter.com/PcmpJ2juZ6 — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) April 26, 2023

DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more pic.twitter.com/xYSn0zuXMm — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023

Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done.



Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. pic.twitter.com/7QqiHVNAJy — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up.



WB didn’t show the after the credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/J8KsdrKVwz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2023

I got to watch an unfinished cut of #TheFlash! 🧵



It’s an unabashedly comic book movie & a loving homage to DC film history. For a film that resets the #DCU, it also does a great job of closing the circle.



Michael Keaton’s return as #Batman is simply…PERFECT. pic.twitter.com/xlufy9CzrG — POC Culture (@POCculture) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is very good, especially given how oversaturated we are with multiverse stories.



It’s a really savvy, charming take on Flashpoint that effectively wields nostalgia rather than weaponizing it. Some genuinely delightful set pieces too! pic.twitter.com/0GXZhW6vQi — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 26, 2023

The Flash, directed by Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey), stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/the Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman. It arrives in theatres June 16.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.