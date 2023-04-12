The Continental Checks in With a Trailer and Goofy Title

Following the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, it was a given that Lionsgate would be continuing the assassin-heavy universe of the action series in some capacity. We’ve known for some time that a TV spinoff by the name of The Continental was in the works, and now we’ve got our first idea of what to expect from the series.

Set in New York during the 1970s, The Continental: From the World of John Wick (yes, it’s really called that) focuses on the assassins who inhabit the hotel when they’re not shooting people in the head and slicing up throats. The only rule of the titular hotel is that violence is off limits once you’re near or inside the grounds, but considering John Wick himself broke that rule about five times over the course of the films, you can imagine it’s one that’s disregarded with frequency. The show’s trailer is short, but it has all the staples we’ve come to expect by now: coins being slid across desks, clubs, and violence.

What’s missing, though, is the show’s big name draw, Mel Gibson. Gibson’s playing Cormac, but the actual leads of the show are young versions of franchise staples Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (the late Lance Reddick), here played respectively by Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun. Per the show’s logline, Winston shows up in New York “to face a past he thought he’d left behind. He’ll chart a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Sounds interesting, right? Lionsgate seems to think so, and even if it doesn’t hit, it’s (probably) got another mainline John Wick film in the works, along with Ana de Armas headlining next year’s Ballerina spinoff. We’ll see what The Continental: From the World of John Wick brings to the table when it premieres on Peacock in September as a three-part miniseries.