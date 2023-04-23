The Book of Boba Fett Episode Titles Are Still Hilariously Hidden on Disney+

Anyone who has watched a Star Wars show on Disney+ knows the service is careful about keeping viewers unspoiled. New episodes don’t have their titles displayed on the menu, leaving that surprise for audiences to discover. Then, a few days later, once most people have watched it, the title appears, as it will live on the streamer from now until forever.

That’s not the case, however, with The Book of Boba Fett.

Though the show ended over a year ago, Disney+ still has the episode titles hidden, with just a very bare-bones description detailing what happens in the episode. Which, we guess, is just an oversight. But considering season three of The Mandalorian is now over and the Boba Fett titles still haven’t been changed, we found it hilarious to go back and look at what Disney+ told us about the episodes on the night they were released, as opposed to what the episode really was.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 1: “Stranger in a Strange Land”

Image: Lucasfilm

“Stranger in a Strange Land,” the series’ first episode, sets the table for what’s to come as we see Boba Fett escape the Sarlaac pit and develop a relationship with the Tuskens. We also see him in present day, trying to run crime in Mos Espa. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 1…

Screenshot: Disney+

“Boba Fett holds court.” Sure. That happens.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: “The Tribes of Tatooine”

Image: Lucasfilm

“The Tribes of Tatooine” introduces several different factions who are all jockeying for control of the territory Boba Fett currently controls, while also flashing back to the moment he became a full part of the Tusken tribe. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2…

Screenshot: Disney+

“Boba Fett faces new challengers on Tatooine.” Yes. Yes, he does.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3: “The Streets of Mos Espa”

Image: Lucasfilm

“The Streets of Mos Espa” sees Boba Fett attempting to solidify control of Mos Espa, only to be almost assassinated by Krrsantan and the Twins, and later realise he’s going up against the Pykes again, just as he did in his time with the Tuskens. He also gets a Rancor. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3…

Screenshot: Disney+

“Boba Fett must deal with two very different threats.” The Pykes and the Twins we guess? This one is oddly specific while also being maddeningly vague.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4: “The Gathering Storm”

Image: Lucasfilm

“The Gathering Storm” cleaned up some of the storylines from the first and second seasons of The Mandalorian, including how Fennic Shand came to be in his employ, how he got his ship back, and how they took over Jabba’s Palace. We also see him try and keep the peace with other factions, but it’s not going to take. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4…

Screenshot: Disney+

“Boba Fett partners with Fennec Shand.” I mean, sure. We already knew that. And this episode shows how that happened, but it’s still too funny.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5: “Return of the Mandalorian”

Image: Lucasfilm

“Return of the Mandalorian” is the perfect example of why these titles are hidden in the first place. If you saw that title before the episode, it would be a pretty big spoiler. Even so though, if you saw the title, you wouldn’t think the whole episode followed the Mandalorian with only the briefest of connections back to Fennic and Boba. So that was the biggest surprise. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5…

Screenshot: Disney+

“An unexpected ally emerges.” Do they mean the Mandalorian? The character Boba had previously made friends with? His appearance on the show is “unexpected” but he was a pretty obvious ally.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6: “From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

Image: Lucasfilm

“From the Desert Comes a Stranger” is so weird. This is the episode that features not just the Mandalorian, but Grogu, Luke Skywalker, and Ahsoka. That’s one storyline. In another storyline, Cobb Vanth returns and we meet Cad Bane for the first time in live-action. He’s who, we think, the title refers to — but either way, this one has a lot to hide. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6…

Screenshot: Disney+

“Mysteries are explored and Boba Fett learns new information.” Perfect. Just perfect. That’s the vaguest description yet and we love it. Plus that image has literally nothing to do with what happens in the episode. And yet, the episode title itself is also super vague so this is just all sorts of hilarious.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7: “In the Name of Honour”

Image: Lucasfilm

“In the Name of Honour” is the season (series?) finale in which all of the allies Boba Fett has acquired, from the Mandalorian and Grogu, to Cobb Vanth’s people and others, come together to defeat the Pykes, with a little help from his Rancor too. Read the full recap here.

But how does Disney+ describe it?

Disney+ Calls The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7…

Screenshot: Disney+

“Boba Fett and Fennec Shand face an escalating conflict.” I mean, that’s less a good description of the episode at hand and more one for the entire season. The conflict was always escalating.