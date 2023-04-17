The Boogeyman Trailer Reminds Us to Leave the Lights On

There’s something under the bed… and in the dark, it comes out to play.

The nighttime childhood horrors of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman come to the big screen in the 20th Century Studios release, due out on June 2. Rob Savage, who directed one of the scariest films of the last few years — the lockdown-era Host, which captured maybe the freakiest Zoom call ever — aims to evoke the fear we all had as kids of what watches us from the dark. Star Wars universe stars Vivien Lyra Blair (little Princess Leia on Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett) play sisters who have to face the monster in the film inspired by King’s short story.

Watch the very effective trailer we totally turned the lights on for — but to each their own:

The film co-stars Chris Messina (Air) and David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Here’s a look at the newest poster for The Boogeyman, which also makes us instinctively start fumbling for the nearest light switch:

Image: 20th Century Studios

The Boogeyman releases in theatres June 2.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.