The Artifice Girl Blends AI With To Catch a Predator and Looks Creepy as Hell

There are innumerable reasons to be scared of AI, but once it starts dipping into dark, illegal perversion, those fears get much, much worse. That’s the concept at the centre of The Artifice Girl, a new sci-fi thriller coming from XYZ Films and Gizmodo has your exclusive look at the new trailer and poster.

Written and directed by Franklin Ritch, making his feature debut, The Artifice Girl is about a group of special agents who use AI to bait and trap online predators. It’s working well — until the AI starts to get out of control. Hey, AIs do what AIs are going to do, especially in the movies.

Winner of Best International Feature at last year’s Fantasia Film Festival, here’s the exclusive trailer for The Artifice Girl.

Yes, that’s Aliens (and Millennium and Terminator and Scream 3 and Legend of Korra) star Lance Henriksen you saw there in a supporting role. He’s joined by Tatum Matthews, David Girard, Sinda Nichols, and Ritch himself. And if we’re to believe the film’s overwhelmingly positive reviews (so far), The Artifice Girl uses those actors to unfold this story of a rogue AI in a manner that keeps things moving along entertainingly, while remaining provocative, thought-provoking, and more than just a little bit creepy.

XYZ Films will release The Artifice Girl in theatres, on digital, and on demand April 27. Here’s the full new poster too.

Image: XYZ Films

