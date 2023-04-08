The Acolyte Will Include at Least One Familiar High Republic Face

What little we’ve seen about The Acolyte so far has suggested an all-new world of characters to meet as Disney+ ventures back to the time of the High Republic era, centuries before the events of the Star Wars movies. But in a surprise reveal, we now know at least one familiar Jedi will be joining the series.

Revealed by Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland at Star Wars Celebration Europe today, Rebecca Henderson will appear in the TV show as High Republic novel character Vernestra Rwoh.

Rwoh, a green-skinned Mirialan, was at one point one of the youngest ever Jedi to ascend to the rank of Knight at the age of 15, and considered one of the Order’s best and brightest of her generation. But the Rwoh we’ll meet in The Acolyte is much older than the one readers have already met in several High Republic novels, her purple hair shaved off to reveal Mirialan tattoos over her scalp. The image shown to attendees clad Vernestra in the gold and brown “mission robes” worn by Jedi of the era, on an unknown jungle world.

Little else was noted about any other potential High Republic characters appearing in the series, but it’s cool to see at least one of these characters become a larger part of the Star Wars mythology. The Acolyte is set to hit Disney+ some time in 2024.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.