Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Happy Wednesday, let’s dive right in.

1. No more DVDs for Netflix

Starting with Netflix this morning and the streaming giant has decided to wind down its DVD business, DVD.com, later this year. Per a blog post, the company will be shipping its final discs on September 29, 2023. Elsewhere in tudum land, Netflix, per a report from Reuters, added 1.75 million streaming subscribers in the period spanning January through March. While that seems like a lot, the company was expected to hit 2.06 million additions.

After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down https://t.co/6h2lrcGg2b later this year.



To everyone who ever added a DVD to their queue or waited by the mailbox for a red envelope to arrive: Thank you! https://t.co/McxJUlLlGF pic.twitter.com/nBXzgvvv7p — Netflix (@netflix) April 18, 2023

2. Renters have to give too much info

Australian consumer advocacy group Choice has published a report that reveals the increasing dominance of third-party rental platforms and their discriminatory impacts on prospective tenants. As a summary, the results from a national survey found 41 per cent of people who rent said they were pressured to use a RentTech platform such as Ignite, 2Apply, Snug, tApp and others and the findings were what we all assumed: RentTech platforms demand excessive personal data from prospective tenants who are given little choice but to provide it.

3. NBN Co appoints delivery partners to full-fibre rollout

NBN Co has awarded construction contracts to Ventia, Service Stream, Fulton Hogan Utilities, and Downer EDI that it said will enable one million homes and businesses to upgrade to full-fibre. These premises form part of the 1.5 million premises to be upgraded under the government’s $2.4 billion investment in the National Broadband Network. NBN Co said the design and construction contracts cover the civil and fibre deployment in both metro and regional townships, and suburbs across Australia. Work commences this month and with some customers expected to benefit during 2024.

4. A national strategy to get more people into EVs

The Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has finally announced the nation’s first National Electric Vehicle Strategy. After receiving submissions from 1,500 individuals and over 200 organisations, the Strategy, Bowen said, sees the government work on six key areas of national collaboration: national standards, data sharing, EV affordability, remote and regional EV charging infrastructure, fleet procurement, and education and awareness.

5. Threats to leave the UK for some

Ending things today in the UK and Meta’s WhatsApp is threatening to leave the region if the government passes the Online Safety Bill, saying it will essentially eliminate its encryption methods. Alongside its rival company Signal and five other apps, the company said that, by passing the bill, users will no longer be protected by end-to-end encryption, which ensures no one but the recipient has access to sent messages. Read more about it here.

BONUS ITEM: Back to heartwarmingly wholesome news for our bonus item today and we bring you Murphy, an absolute sweetheart.

Have a wonderful day.