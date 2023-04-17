Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and welcome back to Gizmodo Australia’s morning tech news wrap-up. Let’s dive in.

1. MATE outage, what a bummer

Aussie mobile and internet provider MATE this morning notified customers of an ‘unplanned outage’ affecting its services in NSW. The text sent customers to its website, where the notice posted simply read: “Our network upstream provider has advised that there is currently a network outage affecting some internet services in NSW. At this stage, no ETA for a resolution has been provided. However, all affected customers will be updated by SMS. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”

2. SpaceX forced to postpone giant Starship rocket launch

Everything was looking so good for the launch of SpaceX’s fully integrated Starship rocket, until it wasn’t. Ground controllers announced the scrub with roughly 11 minutes left in the countdown clock, with a pressurisation issue associated with the SpaceX Super Heavy booster to blame. The launch attempt could hardly be considered a waste. Practice makes perfect, as the saying goes, prompting mission managers to quickly transition the attempt to a full wet dress rehearsal, whereby ground teams kept going with launch procedures and preparations until the clock reached T-minus 40 seconds. The company says it will likely re-attempt a launch of its Starship megarocket later this week.

Teams are working towards Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket → https://t.co/bG5tsCUanp pic.twitter.com/umcqhJCGai — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2023

3. AI used to listen to and preserve coral reefs

Coral reefs are some of the most vulnerable ecosystems on earth, and due to the climate crisis are dying off at an increasing pace. But Google is offering a solution that could help bring damaged reefs back to life and help monitor and preserve these ecosystems. In a new initiative, Calling in our Corals, Google has been placing hydrophones (microphones designed to be used underwater) in marine protected areas worldwide. These devices emit the sounds of healthy ocean life and, by doing so, are able to reanimate dying reefs. It’s calling for help from citizen scientists to help with training an AI model – find out how to help over here.

4. Advanced Navigation touts largest subsea robotics centre in Australia

Sydney-based AI/robotics company Advanced Navigation has unveiled the largest subsea robotics centre in Australia. Located in Western Australia on a massive 5.5-acre site, the manufacturing and R&D facility, the company said, will accelerate the production of the company’s revolutionary subsea technologies, including autonomous underwater robot Hydrus, and the growth of its underwater artificial intelligence division.

5. The Yellow bank goes green

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is launching a range of new green asset finance solutions to support businesses investing in green vehicles, equipment, and machinery. CBA’s new Green Vehicle and Equipment Finance offers discounts of up to 1 per cent off the standard rate for new and used electric or hydrogen-powered cars, trucks, vans or buses valued up to $250,000, and discounts of up to 0.5 per cent on other qualifying assets including electric and hydrogen-powered machinery, solar, wind and hydro-powered equipment and charging and storage equipment.

BONUS ITEM: Things are fine in the Liberal party.

BREAKING: I understand Shadow Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews will move to the backbench and will not recontest the next election. She is expected to say it has nothing to do with the Voice. Announcement at 11am. #auspol — Stela Todorovic (@Stela_Todorovic) April 17, 2023

See you tomorrow.