‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 34 mins ago: April 17, 2023 at 9:02 am -
Filed to:accc
angry birdsaustraliacolesdata breachelon musklatitudescamstech news
Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today
Image: iStock

Good morning and welcome to a new week. Here’s what went down in tech land over the weekend.

 

1. Coles customers affected by Latitude breach

On March 16, Australian financial services firm Latitude began alerting customers of a data breach, one it described as being the result of a “sophisticated and malicious cyber attack”. Last week, we updated the status of the aftermath to note that the criminals behind the attack were asking for a ransom – but Latitude Financial isn’t paying. But over the weekend, new information was made available via shopping giant Coles. It said, per a report from the ABC, that it has been impacted by the Latitude Financial data breach, saying personal information used to issue historical Coles-branded credit cards has been stolen.

2. Angry Birds could get a new mumma bird

The company behind the Angry Birds mobile game is reportedly about to be bought for about $1 billion. Per a report from The Wall Street Journal, Japan-based entertainment conglomerate, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, could buy Rovio Entertainment Oyj (the maker of the game) as early as this week. Sega Sammy was created in 2004 through the merger of Japanese slot-machine company Sammy Corp. and Sega Corp., the video game maker behind Sonic the Hedgehog.

3. Apple, Amazon go down while we were sleeping

While we were all sleeping, both Amazon and its Alexa/AWS cloud service, and Apple TV, were on the fritz. Reuters is reporting that although it’s all back online, Downdetector showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption and it was a similar story for Apple, with platform down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage. While Amazon made a statement saying its services have recovered from an issue, Apple is yet to comment.

4. We’re falling for scams in droves

The ACCC has today released its latest Targeting Scams Report, which, among other many confronting stats, has revealed Australians lost a record $3.1 billion to scams in 2022 – an 80 per cent increase on total losses recorded in 2021. Investment scams were the highest loss category ($1.5 billion), followed by remote access scams ($229 million), and payment redirection scams ($224 million).

5. And lastly, Musk news

Over to everyone’s favourite* tech billionaire and Elon Musk is reportedly making his own AI company, because of course he is. Multiple sources have reported the move, but per The Guardian we learn that Musk is planning to launch an artificial intelligence company to compete with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and that he’s in the process of bringing together a team of AI researchers and engineers and is in talks with several investors about the project. Speaking of….

BONUS ITEM: Everything is going well at Elon Musk.com.

See you Tuesday.

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.